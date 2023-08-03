Costa Rican Soccer Player Killed by Crocodile After Going for Swim in River
Local residents followed the crocodile in a canoe and fatally shot it to recover Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz's body
Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz, a Costa Rican soccer player, was killed by a crocodile while swimming in a river in Río Cañas, located in the Guanacaste province.
The reptile attacked Ortiz, also known as “Chucho,” after he went for a dip in the river on Saturday. The footballer tried to fight for his life but did not survive, according to the Daily Mail.
Photos published by the outlet showed the crocodile in the river with Ortiz’s lifeless body in its jaws.
Locals later fatally shot the crocodile from a canoe to recover Ortiz's body. The soccer player from Deportivo Rio Cañas left behind two children. Now, his soccer team’s manager, Luis Carlos Montes, and Ortiz's family are trying to raise money to cover the funeral costs.
- Florida Crocodile Steals Pet Dog and Swims Away With It in Jaws
- Woman Drowns, 5-Year-Old Survives in Conn. After Going Swimming and Being Swept Away by Swollen River
- Swimming Returns to Paris’ Seine River after 100 Years and a $1.6 Billion Makeover
- U.S. Soccer Players Call for Center for SafeSport Reform in Letter to Congress
- CTE Researchers Say US Soccer Officials Aren’t Doing Enough After More Players Get Diagnosed With Brain Damage
Costa Rica has long grappled with crocodile attacks. Despite efforts from the environment ministry and other agencies to curtail such incidents, installing warning signs and sending out patrols to enforce laws against those who illegally feed crocodiles—actions which can make them more aggressive—the problem persists, according to Men’s Journal. Lake Arenal in Costa Rica is among the nine most crocodile-infested lakes in the Americas.
Crocodiles perform a “death roll” to kill their prey. This maneuver involves snapping their necks and holding the prey underwater until they drown, according to AZ Animals. This strategy allows the reptile to dismember the body and break it down into swallowable chunks.
In the meantime, Ortiz’s team mourned his death. A Facebook post quoted by the outlet read, “We will remember you in the many facets of your sporting life as a coach, football player, and also as a family father. You will always live in our hearts, Chucho. Fly high, friend.”
The Ministry of Environment and Energy in Costa Rica bans hunting or killing protected animals, such as crocodiles. However, it remains unknown whether an investigation will be launched into the locals' actions in killing the crocodile that attacked Ortiz.
"All efforts were made to rescue the body of the deceased person without causing damage to the reptile, which was not possible," the police said in a statement.
Crocodiles, known for their ferocity, attack their prey using their strong jaws and 80 razor-sharp teeth. Humans are often attacked when present in areas where crocodiles are native. An exact annual number of crocodile attacks is hard to document because some occur in remote areas and go unreported.
Nevertheless, nearly 1,000 people are killed annually by crocodiles, according to the animal encyclopedia AZ Animals and CrocBITE, a database that lists crocodile attacks worldwide.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews