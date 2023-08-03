Costa Rican Soccer Player Killed by Crocodile After Going for Swim in River

Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz, a Costa Rican soccer player, was killed by a crocodile while swimming in a river in Río Cañas, located in the Guanacaste province.

The reptile attacked Ortiz, also known as “Chucho,” after he went for a dip in the river on Saturday. The footballer tried to fight for his life but did not survive, according to the Daily Mail.

Photos published by the outlet showed the crocodile in the river with Ortiz’s lifeless body in its jaws.

Locals later fatally shot the crocodile from a canoe to recover Ortiz's body. The soccer player from Deportivo Rio Cañas left behind two children. Now, his soccer team’s manager, Luis Carlos Montes, and Ortiz's family are trying to raise money to cover the funeral costs.

Costa Rica has long grappled with crocodile attacks. Despite efforts from the environment ministry and other agencies to curtail such incidents, installing warning signs and sending out patrols to enforce laws against those who illegally feed crocodiles—actions which can make them more aggressive—the problem persists, according to Men’s Journal. Lake Arenal in Costa Rica is among the nine most crocodile-infested lakes in the Americas.

Crocodiles perform a “death roll” to kill their prey. This maneuver involves snapping their necks and holding the prey underwater until they drown, according to AZ Animals. This strategy allows the reptile to dismember the body and break it down into swallowable chunks.

In the meantime, Ortiz’s team mourned his death. A Facebook post quoted by the outlet read, “We will remember you in the many facets of your sporting life as a coach, football player, and also as a family father. You will always live in our hearts, Chucho. Fly high, friend.”

The Ministry of Environment and Energy in Costa Rica bans hunting or killing protected animals, such as crocodiles. However, it remains unknown whether an investigation will be launched into the locals' actions in killing the crocodile that attacked Ortiz.

Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz Facebook

"All efforts were made to rescue the body of the deceased person without causing damage to the reptile, which was not possible," the police said in a statement.

Crocodiles, known for their ferocity, attack their prey using their strong jaws and 80 razor-sharp teeth. Humans are often attacked when present in areas where crocodiles are native. An exact annual number of crocodile attacks is hard to document because some occur in remote areas and go unreported.

Nevertheless, nearly 1,000 people are killed annually by crocodiles, according to the animal encyclopedia AZ Animals and CrocBITE, a database that lists crocodile attacks worldwide.