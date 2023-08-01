Costa Coffee Ad Featuring Character With Chest Reconstruction Scars Sparks Calls for Boycott - The Messenger
Costa Coffee Ad Featuring Character With Chest Reconstruction Scars Sparks Calls for Boycott

Twitter users have expressed their 'shock' and 'distress' over the controversial van ad

Chris Harris
The ad causing all the commotionTwitter / Laurence Fox

Some Twitter users are calling for an all-out boycott of London-based Costa Coffee after the global coffee purveyor featured a cartoon of a post-operative transgender man on the side of one of their Express vans.

The hashtag #BoycottCostaCoffee started trending on Twitter after a photograph of the Costa Coffee van — emblazoned with the cartoon advertisement — was shared widely online.

The van ad features a transgender man surfing while drinking a cup of coffee. He's wearing shorts but no shirt and the character's chest bears reconstruction surgery scars. The van was seen at a recent music festival.

Users expressed their "shock" and "distress" over the van ad, with one suggesting patrons give Costa Coffee "the Bud Light treatment"— a reference to the backlash Anheuser-Busch faced after sending a promotional can to TikToker and trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Expressing support for the boycott, another Twitter user suggested Costa was being run by "woke glorifiers of mental illness and self-mutilation."

Another user noted he was drinking his Costa latte "when I saw this heinous and grotesque celebration of abhorrent abnormality," further calling it "odious propaganda glorifying mutilation of girls."

One user even accused the company of "promoting the mutilation of healthy young girls," and wished the company "boycotted out of existence."

Costa Coffee, first founded in 1971, has more than 3,900 coffee shops worldwide.

A statement from the company says Costa Coffee celebrates "the diversity of our customers, team members and partners. We want everyone that interacts with us to experience the inclusive environment that we create, to encourage people to feel welcomed, free and unashamedly proud to be themselves."

The van ad is part of a larger mural that "showcases and celebrates inclusivity."

