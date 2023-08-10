Corrosive ‘Zombie Drug’ That Destroys Human Tissue Exacerbating Maine’s Growing Drug Crisis

A "zombie drug" that destroys human tissue is adding to a growing drug crisis in Maine.
The drug, xylazine, is a veterinary sedative being sold under street names such as "zombie drug," "tranq," "tranq dope," "sleep-cut," and "Philly dope," according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Injecting xylazine can lead to necrosis, or the rotting of human tissue, which may require amputation, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Association (DEA).
The DEA also said mixing the so-called "zombie drug" with fentanyl can increase the likelihood of fatal drug poisoning.
The drug has been detected in 25 of the 268 fatal overdoses in Maine so far this year, according to a report by FOX 26 News. Bill Burns, a substance use liaison for the Portland Police Department, warned of xylazine's dangerous effects.
"It doesn't respond to Narcan. So, the big fear is that it becomes a greater percentage of the drugs that people are using. And Narcan is not going to bring anybody back," he told the station.
Maine Public reported that 716 Maine residents died from drug overdoses in 2022, a new record high in the state. Fentanyl and related compounds were detected in 79% of those cases.
Maine Governor Janet Mills held the state's fifth annual opioid response summit in July, which brought together lawmakers and recovery advocates to work toward solutions to help curb the epidemic.
"There is no simple solution to this epidemic, but there is always hope, and there's hard work," Mills said in her remarks at the summit.
