Corrosive ‘Zombie Drug’ That Destroys Human Tissue Exacerbating Maine’s Growing Drug Crisis - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Corrosive ‘Zombie Drug’ That Destroys Human Tissue Exacerbating Maine’s Growing Drug Crisis

A 'zombie drug' that destroys human tissue is contributing to a growing drug crisis in Maine

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Xylazine, also known by the street name zombie drug, has been detected in multiple fatal overdoses in Maine.Nashville Metro Public Health Department

A "zombie drug" that destroys human tissue is adding to a growing drug crisis in Maine.

The drug, xylazine, is a veterinary sedative being sold under street names such as "zombie drug," "tranq," "tranq dope," "sleep-cut," and "Philly dope," according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Injecting xylazine can lead to necrosis, or the rotting of human tissue, which may require amputation, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Association (DEA).

The DEA also said mixing the so-called "zombie drug" with fentanyl can increase the likelihood of fatal drug poisoning.

Read More

The drug has been detected in 25 of the 268 fatal overdoses in Maine so far this year, according to a report by FOX 26 News. Bill Burns, a substance use liaison for the Portland Police Department, warned of xylazine's dangerous effects.

"It doesn't respond to Narcan. So, the big fear is that it becomes a greater percentage of the drugs that people are using. And Narcan is not going to bring anybody back," he told the station.

Maine Public reported that 716 Maine residents died from drug overdoses in 2022, a new record high in the state. Fentanyl and related compounds were detected in 79% of those cases.

Maine Governor Janet Mills held the state's fifth annual opioid response summit in July, which brought together lawmakers and recovery advocates to work toward solutions to help curb the epidemic.

"There is no simple solution to this epidemic, but there is always hope, and there's hard work," Mills said in her remarks at the summit.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.