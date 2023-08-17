Corrections Officer Who Called for Killing Pedophiles Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Cody Dallas Reed, a corrections officer at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Safford, has been arrested on child molestation and child pornography charges originating from Georgia.
The 24-year-old Reed had previously expressed hostility toward child predators on social media. He shared an image of bullets with the caption "cure for pedophilia," implying death as a remedy for child molestation and exploitation.
Reed, a resident of Safford, Arizona, was arrested on August 8, as reported by the International Business Times. He faces charges of child molestation and the transmission of photographs or videos depicting child nudity or sexually explicit content involving an adult, as stated by Gila Herald.
After the Graham County Sheriff’s Office secured a warrant, Reed was apprehended at the state prison where he was employed. Subsequently, he was booked into the Graham County Adult Detention Facility, where he is now awaiting extradition to Georgia.
In Georgia, child molestation is defined as an "immoral or indecent act to a child under the age of 16 with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of either the child or the person."
A conviction for this crime can result in up to 20 years in prison, and it is classified as a Class 2 felony.
