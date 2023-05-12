Cops Warn of ‘Peeping Goat’ Roaming New Jersey Town: ‘Do Not Try to Apprehend Him’

In this case, it's the goat who stares at men.
Police in a New Jersey town have asked people to steer clear of a wandering goat with a tendency to peer into people's homes.
"Chatham Township Police are actively searching for the peeping goat that has been seen throughout the Township," reads a CTPD Facebook post.
The warning is accompanied by two ominous photos of the devil-eyed, cloven-hoofed creature, peeking into homes through the front doors.
- Police Say ‘Damsel in Distress’ Was Just a Goat Who Missed Its Friends
- High School Track Star Can’t Compete After Bringing Goat to Last Day of School
- Rare Earthquake Shakes NY Area
- Object Believed to Be Meteorite Crashes Through New Jersey Home
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans Shootings
"We know who the rightful owner of the goat is, and it is not Creekside Farms," which is located in Chatham Township, the post continues.
The goat's name, assuming it has one, was not released.
"If he happens to show up at your door, please do not try to apprehend him," the cops added. "Please call CTPD for assistance."
The post is already gaining traction online, with people chiming in on the goat's peeping spree.
"Officially on the lamb," quipped one person.
"This is a baaaaaaaaad situation," joked another.
"Hope a cop on the bleat locates him," wrote another.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews
- Shooting Inside of Kansas City Nightclub Kills 3 OvernightNews