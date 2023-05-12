Cops Warn of ‘Peeping Goat’ Roaming New Jersey Town: ‘Do Not Try to Apprehend Him’

In this case, it's the goat who stares at men.

Police in a New Jersey town have asked people to steer clear of a wandering goat with a tendency to peer into people's homes.

"Chatham Township Police are actively searching for the peeping goat that has been seen throughout the Township," reads a CTPD Facebook post.

The warning is accompanied by two ominous photos of the devil-eyed, cloven-hoofed creature, peeking into homes through the front doors.

"We know who the rightful owner of the goat is, and it is not Creekside Farms," which is located in Chatham Township, the post continues.

The goat's name, assuming it has one, was not released.

"If he happens to show up at your door, please do not try to apprehend him," the cops added. "Please call CTPD for assistance."

The post is already gaining traction online, with people chiming in on the goat's peeping spree.

"Officially on the lamb," quipped one person.

"This is a baaaaaaaaad situation," joked another.

"Hope a cop on the bleat locates him," wrote another.