Cops Shoot Dog After It Clamps Down on Owner’s Head and Refuses to Let Go

Police officials in Peabody, Massachusetts shot and killed a dog on Thursday, after it attacked its owner — clamping down on her head and refusing to let go.
The unidentified owner told officers that her dog ran out of the house while chasing a cat and when they tried to stop him, he began attacking, WHDH reported
The couple climbed a car to stay away from the dog until police arrived, when they climbed down the woman was again attacked by the dog, WCVB reported.
The dog grabbed the woman by the head and refused to let go, according to police.
Police then shot and killed the animal in an attempt to remove it from the woman’s head.
The man and woman were taken to Salem Hospital, where at least one of the victims was being treated for serious injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
