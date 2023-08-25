Cops Shoot Dog After It Clamps Down on Owner’s Head and Refuses to Let Go - The Messenger
Cops Shoot Dog After It Clamps Down on Owner’s Head and Refuses to Let Go

The owner and her boyfriend were both taken to the hospital with injuries from the attack

Aysha Qamar
Police in Peabody, Massachusetts, shot and killed a dog after it attacked its owners.Screenshot/ WHDH

Police officials in Peabody, Massachusetts shot and killed a dog on Thursday, after it attacked its owner — clamping down on her head and refusing to let go.

The unidentified owner told officers that her dog ran out of the house while chasing a cat and when they tried to stop him, he began attacking, WHDH reported

The couple climbed a car to stay away from the dog until police arrived, when they climbed down the woman was again attacked by the dog, WCVB reported.

 The dog grabbed the woman by the head and refused to let go, according to police.

Police then shot and killed the animal in an attempt to remove it from the woman’s head.

The man and woman were taken to Salem Hospital, where at least one of the victims was being treated for serious injuries.

Following the shooting, the woman and her boyfriend were taken to Salem Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

