Cops Save NYC Shark-Attack Victim With Leg Tourniquet: Report

New York City's first shark attack victim in 70 years was saved by police officers who quickly applied a tourniquet above the gruesome leg injury inflicted by an aquatic predator, according to a report Tuesday.

A grisly photo obtained by local news outlets shows a bloody gash where the shark tore into the unidentified woman's outer left thigh while she swimming off Rockaway Beach in Queens around 5:50 p.m. Monday.

The photo also shows an orange tourniquet applied near the 65-year-old woman's groin as she lay on an ambulance gurney.

Initial reports incorrectly said she was 50.

The woman was rescued by lifeguards who helped her out of the water following the unprovoked incident about 50 feet from shore, according to the New York Daily News.

She was in serious but stable condition at Jamaica Hospital, the Daily News said.

Rockaway Beach, which was immortalized in an eponymous 1977 song by punk rock pioneers the Ramones, was closed Tuesday as authorities conducted aerial surveillance for sharks.

Chris Paparo, the manager of Stony Brook University's Southampton Marine Science Center on Long Island, blamed Monday's attack on windy weather that "churned up" the water off Rockaway Beach and made it "a little more murky" than usual.

Police gather at New York City's Rockaway Beach a woman was attacked by a shark on Monday, Aug, 7, 2023. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Sharks often use their mouths to explore whether another animal is suitable prey, Paparo told the Daily News.

"It took a bite, realized I can’t eat this, and moved on," Paparo said of the beast.

Before Monday, the only two recorded shark attacks off Rockaway Beach involved people who were fishing, according to records cited by the AZ Animals website.

The first occurred on July 24, 1909, when dentist Albert Tyler fell off of a boat while fishing for sharks in Broad Channel and was bitten in the leg.

More recently, 15-year-old Alan Stevenson Jr. was surf fishing for striped bass off the beach and hooked an 80-pound sand shark that bit him in the leg after he tried to grab its tail on Sept. 3, 1953.

Another incident took place in the East River between Manhattan and Brooklyn on Aug. 9, 1878, when a male swimmer was bitten on his back and sides.

That attack is believed to have been fatal.

Two people were also bitten by sharks during the 1860s while swimming in the Hudson River near Pier 76 and off Charlotte Beach in Brooklyn, just north of the Williamsburg Bridge.