In an unlikely reversal of roles, two police officers in Florida rescued a hawk being attacked by a snake.

The hawk was injured and lying in the road of a residential area of Alachua County, in north-central Florida. When police officers arrived at the scene, they were surprised to see the snake -- usually a hawk's prey-- strangling the bird.

"Death for the hawk was imminent," said the Alachua County Sheriff in a Facebook post.

The officers used their batons to unwind the snake from the hawk's neck, while speculating that the snake in question was a racer snake. After a several-minutes long struggle, the two animals were finally separated. The hawk immediately flew away from the scene, while the snake slithered towards the side of the road.

When the two animals were finally separated, one of the officers remarked, "Good job! Everybody wins!"