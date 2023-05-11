In an unlikely reversal of roles, two police officers in Florida rescued a hawk being attacked by a snake.
The hawk was injured and lying in the road of a residential area of Alachua County, in north-central Florida. When police officers arrived at the scene, they were surprised to see the snake -- usually a hawk's prey-- strangling the bird.
"Death for the hawk was imminent," said the Alachua County Sheriff in a Facebook post.
The officers used their batons to unwind the snake from the hawk's neck, while speculating that the snake in question was a racer snake. After a several-minutes long struggle, the two animals were finally separated. The hawk immediately flew away from the scene, while the snake slithered towards the side of the road.
When the two animals were finally separated, one of the officers remarked, "Good job! Everybody wins!"
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Map Shows 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Just Off California CoastlineNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics