Cops Find Meth in Man’s Hamburger After He Keeps Telling Them How Hungry He Is

A 45-year-old man was apprehended after an unusual discovery during a traffic stop.

Timothy Don Nolen of Killen, Alabama, was pulled over by deputies on Saturday while driving on the highway, according to a release by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities determined that he was driving with a revoked license and initiated procedures to impound his vehicle. However, Nolen kept mentioning his burger.

“During the inventory of the vehicle, Nolen made several references to being hungry and just wanting to eat his hamburger,” the sheriff’s office stated.

“Unfortunately, the burger contained more than lettuce and pickles.”

Upon searching the burger, a small bag of methamphetamine was discovered nestled between the buns.

Subsequently, Nolen was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving with a revoked license, and using a switched tag.