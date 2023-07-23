Cops Discover Soundproof Room in Home of Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect: Report
Authorities believe it could have been the site where at least one of his victims was murdered
Law enforcement discovered a soundproof room in the basement of a Long Island house belonging to accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann and believe it could have been the site where at least one of his victims was murdered.
One of Heuermann’s neighbors, Robert Musto, 64, a retired Long Island Rail Road worker, was told by police that they found the soundproof room, reported the New York Post.
“He’s got a soundproof room in his basement,” Musto said police on the scene told him, according to the Post. “They’re saying there’s evidence he killed at least one of the girls down there,” he added, referring to Heuermann as a “wacko.”
“The cops are going to dig all that out. Said they’re focused on the soundproof room in the basement but they’re going to look at everything,” Musto said.
- Storage Unit 5 Minutes From Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect’s Home Searched for Evidence
- Police Have Suspect in Gilgo Beach Serial Murders in Custody, Report Says
- How the Gilgo Beach Murders Inspired Netflix’s ‘Lost Girls’
- Woman Says Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect Asked Her About Killings
- Giuliani Shows Up, Chats With Officers Outside Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect’s Home
Authorities have been investigating Heuermann’s home for over ten days using cadaver dogs, a backhoe, a dump truck and ground-penetrating radar to try to locate any other victims. They have at times been digging the yard by hand.
“Cops are looking for evidence if the victims were in the house, nothing yet,” a law enforcement source told the Post.
Police have also searched two nearby storage units for human remains or other possible clues in the case, the outlet reported.
Heuermann, who was an architect with a firm on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, was arrested earlier this month and charged in the deaths of three women — and is considered a prime suspect in a fourth — who were killed more than a decade ago.
Through an attorney, Heuermann pleaded not guilty to the six charges for the murders of three women, smirking throughout his arraignment.
Between 2010 and 2011, authorities found the remains of 11 people along a beachside New York highway, which include the three women the architect was charged with killing.
Investigators charted the calls and travels of multiple cellphones, picked apart email aliases, delved into search histories, and collected discarded bottles for advanced DNA testing to tie him to the case, according to court papers.
Police have removed several items from his home in the days since his arrest, including a creepy child-sized doll with blond braids encased in glass and wood, a portrait of a disfigured woman and as many as 300 guns, the Post reported.
Another neighbor, Kathy Huber who said she went to high school with Heuermann, told the outlet that the community will cooperate with authorities for as long as it takes.
“With these girls, with these victims, please, take your time and get justice for these women and these families,” she said. “We don’t care how long this has to be here.”
