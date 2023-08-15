Cops Called to Scene of Murdered Mother Minutes After Visiting Her Apartment to Check on Threats to her Life: Report  - The Messenger
Cops Called to Scene of Murdered Mother Minutes After Visiting Her Apartment to Check on Threats to her Life: Report 

The victim's body was found covered in gunshot wounds just 30 minutes after police completed a welfare check

Carley Welch
Cops responding to a wellness check in Houston were redirected minutes later to a liquor store parking lot, where on Monday A 35-year-old Houston mother was found dead with gunshot wounds in her head.

The accused shooter, Latrenton Delvarez Washington, allegedly called his family to admit to the crime, which led to the afternoon wellness check, according to police.

Washington is the father of the unidentified victim's children, 14 and 16, who police said are safe following the grisly killing.

Houston Assistant Police Chief Chandra Hatcher said on Monday at around 3:45 p.m., the Washington's family alerted authorities that he told them he killed his girlfriend. Hatcher said the police received another call shortly after from the Washington’s probation officer, who also received calls from the suspect's family and requested a welfare check for the victim.

When officers arrived at the woman’s residence around 4:30 p.m. to perform the check, Hatcher said, "There was no one who responded at the door. There were no signs of foul play.” 

About 30 minutes after the welfare check at around 5:05 p.m., police responded to a report that a dead body had been found in a blue Toyota Corolla in a liquor store parking lot. 

According to security footage from the liquor store, 36-year-old Washington pulled into the parking lot around 9 a.m. that morning with the victim in the same Toyota.

Ten minutes later, another woman pulled up behind them in a 2013 BMW. The surveillance footage shows Washington leaving the driver's side of the Toyota and firing multiple rounds into the passenger side of the car, killing the victim. Hatcher said Washington then jumped into the passenger seat of the BMW and the pair sped away.

Police said Washington was arrested and charged with murder during a traffic stop. He was on federal probation for felon possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. 

Law enforcement has not released the identity of the deceased.

