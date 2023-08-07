Cops, Ambulances Seen at Home ‘At Least Twice’ Before Murder-Suicide of Cancer Doc, Baby: Neighbor

First responders repeatedly went to the suburban home of a top New York City oncologist in the weeks before she killed her infant daughter and herself this past weekend, according to one of her neighbors.

“They had ambulances and police come to their house two, maybe three times this summer. At least twice,” neighbor Bob Stuart, 71, told the New York Post.

“I saw the police and ambulances arrive.”

Dr. Krystal Cascetta, 40, and her husband, protein-bar manufacturer Tim Talty, 37, were also described by Stuart's wife as "very private people" who "kept to themselves."

“They came over and introduced themselves when they moved in about two years ago, and then we never heard from them again,” Betsy Stuart, also 71, told the Post.

“We didn’t even know she was pregnant.”

Dr. Krystal Cascetta Talty Bar

Saturday morning's double homicide in the town of Somers, about 40 miles north of Manhattan, has described the incident as a murder-suicide.

A state police spokesperson, Trooper Steven Nevel, told The Messenger on Monday that he had "no record of the state police being called to the residence."

A spokesperson for the part-time Somers Police Department didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Nevel said the weapon used in the double homicide was a "legally owned handgun" but declined to elaborate.

Authorities learned about the shootings in a 911 call that came from inside the family's home around 7 a.m., Nevel said.

Talty was away at the time but Cascetta's parents were there, law-enforcement sources told the Rockland/Westchester Journal News, which said the baby was about four months old.

The 911 caller described rushing to the baby's room after hearing a loud noise that sounded as if something heavy fell there, NBC said.

That person found the door locked and heard a gunshot, then broke in and found mother and daughter dead, NBC said.

Cascetta specialized in the treatment of breast and gynecologic cancers and was the site chief of the Mount Sinai Queens Infusion Center for treatment with intravenous drugs, according to the health care network's website.

On the Talty Bar website, Cascetta was described as an "avid runner and fitness enthusiast" who decided to become an oncologist in 8th grade after her mother's best friend died of breast cancer.

"The people closest to Krystal will tell you that being a doctor is in her DNA," the website says.

"Krystal, herself, will tell you that she has wanted to be a doctor for as long as she can remember; that even as a child she could be found wrapping her dolls in gauze."

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.