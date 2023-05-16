Three police officers, who were supposed to be monitoring for narcotics, have been accused of stealing expensive champagne from the VIP area of a popular music festival.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. says it happened at the Electric Zoo Music Festival in September.

NYPD detectives Jonathan Gonzalez, 33, Wojciech Czech, 44, and Warren Golden, 31, each face one count of grand larceny and possession of stolen property.

Golden and Gonzalez also each face one count of official misconduct.

The three cops were assigned to narcotics enforcement at the festival, according to the DA.

At approximately 7 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2022, they were in the VIP area. Attendees at a nearby table had ordered bottles of Ace of Spades champagne worth $1,450 a pop.

The D.A. says that when the guests left their table, Gonzalez took two unopened bottles and brought them back to the table where they were standing.

Czech allegedly handed the bottles back to Gonzalez, who put them in a backpack.

One of the attendees said they saw the theft, and when he and his group returned to their table, the cops left the area.

Bragg says that Golden, the third officer who had seen what happened, didn't take any action to intervene.

“Public confidence in the criminal justice system depends on members of law enforcement acting with the utmost integrity while on duty and following the same rules that apply to everyone else,” said District Attorney Bragg said in a statement.

The officers were stopped by a festival security officer as they went into a restricted, staff-only area.

Gonzalez allegedly then identified himself as a police officer and insisted that he and his colleagues were authorized to pass through.

At approximately the same time two of the attendees from the VIP area confronted them in front of the security officer.

The bottles were taken from Gonzalez’s bag and returned to the attendees.

The festival security officer notified his employer, who then notified the NYPD.