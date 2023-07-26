Cop Who Put Handcuffed Woman in Car Hit by Freight Train Didn’t Know It Was on Tracks, Lawyer Says

An attorney for a Colorado police officer who placed a handcuffed woman into a police cruiser parked on railroad tracks last year said her client did not realize that the vehicle was on live train tracks until after it was demolished by a freight train.

In an opening statement on Monday, defense attorney Mallory Revel said evidence will show the railroad tracks were flush with the roadway and the crossing lacked illuminated signage and gates.

Revel said there were only two reflective signs indicating a railroad crossing.

Officer Jordan Steinke stood on the tracks while assisting another officer from a different department during a night traffic stop on Sept. 16, 2022, but did not know he parked the patrol car on the tracks, Revel said.

The woman Steinke is accused of placing inside the car, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, suffered a traumatic brain injury and other serious injuries when a train collided with the cruiser that night.

Prosecutors will not be able to prove that Steinke was reckless when she left the woman in the car, Revel said.

“You cannot disregard a risk of which you are unaware, no matter how obvious that risk may later seem,” said Revel, who stressed the case hinged on what Steinke knew in the moment.

Deputy District Attorney Lacy Wells, in her opening statement, said Steinke walked across the tracks several times that night and prosecutors have evidence that will shed light on Steinke's state of mind at that time.

“The court will see and hear evidence from which the court can infer the defendant’s mental state at the time she elected to place Yareni Rios-Gonzalez in the Platteville patrol car parked on the railroad tracks, instead of her own patrol unit that was safely parked to the west of the railroad tracks,” Wells said.

A freight train hits a Fort Lupton Police Department vehicle where a handcuffed woman was put by police on Sept. 17, 2022 in Colorado. Fort Lupton Police Department via CBS Colorado

Previously released police video shows officers searching Rios-Gonzalez’s truck as the train approaches with its horn blaring. Other footage shows officers scrambling as the train approaches and slams into the vehicle.

Steinke, who was working for the Fort Lupton Police Department, was following her training, which taught her to focus on patting down the suspect, getting her in the nearest patrol car, and then making sure there was no one else in Rios-Gonzalez’s vehicle who could be waiting to ambush police, Revel said.

The officer from the nearby Platteville Police Department who parked the patrol car on the tracks is also being prosecuted for misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. Steinke is being prosecuted for criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, a felony; reckless endangerment; and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors.

The bench trial is scheduled to end Friday. Testimony is being heard by Judge Timothy Kerns, who will issue a verdict.

Rios-Gonzalez is suing over her treatment, after being arrested when a driver reported she had pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident. The lawsuit accused three officers of acting recklessly and failing in their duty to take care of her while she was in their custody.

--With the Associated Press