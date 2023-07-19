Cop Who Had Never Held a Newborn Successfully Delivers Baby in the Middle of NYC Rush Hour

It probably wasn't her ideal birthing plan, but a new mom has the Port Authority Police to thank for the successful delivery of her healthy baby boy just outside the Lincoln Tunnel during Monday's morning commute.

The N.J. side entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel, shown in less congested times during the early days of the Covid pandemic. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Stringer/ Getty Images

Port Authority Officer Timothy Jozefczyk was on duty when a call came in of a woman going into labor at the toll plaza on the Jersey side of the tunnel, the famously congested artery that connects midtown Manhattan to Weehawken, N.J.



Jozefczyk was the first to arrive at the scene and quickly realized that the child was crowning, according to WABC. Despite having never so much as held a newborn, Jozefczyk knew enough to encourage the mom, Maria Marin, to push.

"I put my hands near the baby's head," he told local media. "I instructed keep pushing, keep pushing, keep pushing."

A baby boy, named Kylian Aaron, was born minutes later.



“It was a good 10 seconds and I’m saying to myself, ‘Please cry.’ It is nerve-wracking. Those 10 seconds felt like a minute and once the baby started crying, it was a sigh of relief,” Jozefcyzj said to News12.

Jozefcyzj told reporters that he hopes to be a dad someday.

A second officer, Even Butt, arrived and assisted Jozefcyk in clamping the umbilical cord and other afterbirth procedures, marking Butts' fifth time delivering a baby on duty, according to WABC.

Per PIX 11, both Marin and her baby were taken to the hospital. Baby Kylian arrived weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

“We are so happy that we got help from the police,” said Nestor Guallpa, the father. “We are so grateful that they were there and that everyone is healthy. Seeing the officers work carefully and knew what they were doing was amazing. They’re our heroes. It was like something out of a movie, and I will never forget this experience.”