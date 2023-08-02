Cop Who Claimed to be Receiving Threatening Text Messages Was Sending Them to Himself: Police

A Georgia police officer who claimed he was receiving threatening messages was arrested and charged with a felony after an investigation revealed he had allegedly sent the messages to himself.

The Kingsland Police Department first opened a criminal investigation into the “harassing and threatening” text messages to Officer Wesley Waldrop on July 6, the department said in a news release.

Police said Waldrop reported the messages to the command of staff, and a “very in-depth” investigation was conducted. The exact messages or who they were reportedly from were not detailed, but police noted they were "harassing communications and threats."

While looking into the text messages, investigators failed to identify a suspect and evidence suggested the officer had allegedly sent the messages to himself using an app on his phone, police said.

“This information was verified through a tedious process of investigative resources,” police said in the release.

Waldrop was arrested Tuesday and charged with a misdemeanor for false report of a crime and a felony for violation of oath of office.

He was released to the sheriff's office for the booking process.