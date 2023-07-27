Cop Surprises Boy with PlayStation After Neighbors Called 911 on Him for Offering to Do Yardwork
Video released by police shows the moment the officer gives the teen his gift
A police officer in Georgia went above and beyond to help a kid who was accused of causing trouble while trying to do yard work to earn money to buy a PlayStation.
The Hapeville Police Department was called by a resident asking for a teenager to be removed from their neighborhood for causing a disturbance. Officer Colleran was dispatched to the area and found 16-year-old Keonte Evans, who explained that he was trying to get hired to pull weeds and cut grass so that he could earn enough money to buy a PlayStation.
According to a statement from Hapeville Police, Colleran found the young man to be "polite, respectful, and truthful" and, as a fellow gamer, he wanted to help him reach his goal.
- Call of Duty to Stay on PlayStation After Sony and Microsoft Agreement
- Unarmed 11-Year-Old Boy Shares Story of Being Shot by Police After Calling 911
- Cops Warn of ‘Peeping Goat’ Roaming New Jersey Town: ‘Do Not Try to Apprehend Him’
- Oklahoma Cops and 911 Dispatchers Care for Abandoned Kittens After Shelter Closure
- Cop Caught on Camera Appearing to Assault Elderly Neighbor, Leaving Him With Bloody Face
Colleran reached out to some of his friends and, together, they raised enough money to buy the PlayStation, along with a membership "so he could play immediately."
Colleran showed up at Evans' house to give him the brand-new console out of the back of his cruiser. The Hapeville Police also released video showing the moment the boy receives his gift.
"You can’t do anything but be so excited," Evans told WSB-TV. "So, I gave him a hug. A big hug at that. A very big hug. It’s so sweet. Many people don’t do these things for kids."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews