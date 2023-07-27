A police officer in Georgia went above and beyond to help a kid who was accused of causing trouble while trying to do yard work to earn money to buy a PlayStation.

The Hapeville Police Department was called by a resident asking for a teenager to be removed from their neighborhood for causing a disturbance. Officer Colleran was dispatched to the area and found 16-year-old Keonte Evans, who explained that he was trying to get hired to pull weeds and cut grass so that he could earn enough money to buy a PlayStation.

According to a statement from Hapeville Police, Colleran found the young man to be "polite, respectful, and truthful" and, as a fellow gamer, he wanted to help him reach his goal.

Colleran reached out to some of his friends and, together, they raised enough money to buy the PlayStation, along with a membership "so he could play immediately."

Colleran showed up at Evans' house to give him the brand-new console out of the back of his cruiser. The Hapeville Police also released video showing the moment the boy receives his gift.

"You can’t do anything but be so excited," Evans told WSB-TV. "So, I gave him a hug. A big hug at that. A very big hug. It’s so sweet. Many people don’t do these things for kids."