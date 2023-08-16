Cop Sideswipes Woman Firing Gun in the Air at Long Island Intersection

A Brooklyn woman waving and firing a gun while strolling through a Long Island, N.Y., intersection was struck Tuesday afternoon by a police officer's SUV and taken into custody.
The footage of the arrest was shared on Reddit, and shot by a man from inside his car.
Police were dispatched to the scene in North Bellmore at around 2:20 p.m., after receiving reports of shots being fired into the air.
The video from the scene shows the woman, identified as 31-year-old Kiber Calderon, pointing the handgun at other vehicles, and at one point, putting it directly to his head.
As she continues walking with the gun, a Nassau County Police cruiser enters the frame, clipping her.
Calderon is seen being knocked to the ground, where she rolled three times then tried started to get up.
Police rush into the video, yelling for her to drop the weapon. Calderon sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Calderon, who is also known as Hanna Carillo, 33, was charged with three counts of third-degree menacing, two counts of menacing a police officer, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and individual counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal contempt of court, and second-degree criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.
