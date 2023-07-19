Cop Docked Single Vacation Day After Caught Littering Street With Pages From Old Bibles, Porno Mags for Years - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Cop Docked Single Vacation Day After Caught Littering Street With Pages From Old Bibles, Porno Mags for Years

Those living on a stretch of Noble Street described waking up to hundreds, sometimes thousands, of pieces of paper on their block

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Brooklyn cop has been quietly dumpings reams of paper onto the street every Sunday morning for four years, according to a report.

The Gothamist reported that NYPD Sergeant John Trzcinski has been serial littering in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood, much to the residents' frustration.

Those living on a stretch of Noble Street described waking up to hundreds, sometimes thousands, of pieces of paper on their block, often from old Reader’s Digests, Bibles, and even 1970s porn magazines, Gothamist reported. 

Residents discovered it was Trzcinski after years of inquiries and even a stakeout by a hired private security firm.

Read More

Trzcinski, who joined the force in 1994, lived on that street for 15 years, but it remains a mystery why he dumped the papers there.

The NYPD only punished him by one docked vacation day when they found out. 

Trzcinski declined to comment to the Gothamist. His sister Ann told the outlet he was an "environmentalist."

“He’s the kind of guy who would pick up trash off the street, not leave it there," she said.

His other sister Mary said "that just doesn’t sound like my brother."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.