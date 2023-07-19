Cop Docked Single Vacation Day After Caught Littering Street With Pages From Old Bibles, Porno Mags for Years

A Brooklyn cop has been quietly dumpings reams of paper onto the street every Sunday morning for four years, according to a report.

The Gothamist reported that NYPD Sergeant John Trzcinski has been serial littering in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood, much to the residents' frustration.

Those living on a stretch of Noble Street described waking up to hundreds, sometimes thousands, of pieces of paper on their block, often from old Reader’s Digests, Bibles, and even 1970s porn magazines, Gothamist reported.

Residents discovered it was Trzcinski after years of inquiries and even a stakeout by a hired private security firm.

Trzcinski, who joined the force in 1994, lived on that street for 15 years, but it remains a mystery why he dumped the papers there.

The NYPD only punished him by one docked vacation day when they found out.

Trzcinski declined to comment to the Gothamist. His sister Ann told the outlet he was an "environmentalist."

“He’s the kind of guy who would pick up trash off the street, not leave it there," she said.

His other sister Mary said "that just doesn’t sound like my brother."