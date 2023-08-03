Cop Caught on Camera Appearing to Assault Elderly Neighbor, Leaving Him With Bloody Face

A Massachusetts police officer has been placed on paid leave after being allegedly caught on camera assaulting a 72-year-old man while off duty.

Harry Horsley was driving home on July 24 when he saw Sgt. Scott Saunders of the Hull Police Department carrying a paddleboard near the neighborhood beach, as reported by Boston 25 News. Horsley claims that Saunders allegedly hit his car with the paddleboard, prompting him to exit the vehicle.

“Why did you hit my car? That’s all I said,” Horsley told the news outlet.

In response, Horsley stated that Saunders allegedly pushed him down and punched him. "He bull-rushed me down to the ground. Landed on top of me, I’m on my back. He pounded away, I’m like this trying to protect myself from getting hit worse.”

The cell phone video begins at this point, with Saunders seen on top of Horsley, who is lying next to his car.

As the person recording approaches the two men, Saunders rises from Horsley and begins to walk away before appearing to push the 72-year-old.

Sgt. Scott Saunders was allegedly caught on video assault 72-year-old Harry Horsley after the man accused Saunders of hitting his car with a paddleboard. The police officer has been placed on administrative leave. Boston 25 News/Twitter

Horsley is later seen talking to the person recording the video, his face bloodied.

The station reported that Saunders was later arrested by Pembroke Police and charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 with injury. He was released on personal recognizance, ordered to stay away from the victim, and has been placed on paid administrative leave by the Hull Police Department.

“Here I am, 72 years old. I shouldn’t be taking a punch from anybody, let alone a police sergeant,” Horsley stated.

Court documents indicated that police observed Horsley with “multiple cuts to the left side of his face and cheek area, blood was coming from his left nostril and his left cheek and eye area were swelling and bruising.”

The police chief in Hull stated that the incident has been referred to the Department’s Internal Affairs Unit. Saunders, who has been with the police department for 18 years and a sergeant since 2019, is due back in court in September.