Cop Accused of Trying to Secretly Film Underage Girl in Bathroom Had Previously Searched ‘Spycams’ and ‘Teen Sex’

An Indiana police officer has been charged with child exploitation and attempted voyeurism after being accused of attempting to record an underage girl in the bathroom.

The Madison Police Department arrested Kyle J. Davis, a 37-year-old Vevay police officer, on Tuesday on two felony charges following a "months-long investigation," according to a Facebook post by the police department.

Court documents allege that a girl told police that Davis, a family friend, had attempted to record her using the bathroom while she was at his house for a birthday party, as reported by WCPO. On her way to use the bathroom, the girl was intercepted by Davis who said he needed to go first.

After he came out, the girl entered and discovered a phone concealed by clothing and pointed at the toilet. She picked up the phone and saw that it was recording.

Initially, Davis told police that the girl had not been at his house, but later admitted that the girl had been at his home "numerous times" to babysit his children, adding that he had simply forgotten. He suggested to the officers that his child might have been the one trying to record her.

Detectives found that Davis had searched phrases like "spycams," "teen sex," and "voyeurism," on his phone. Additionally, he had two photos of prepubescent girls saved on his device.

Davis is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. The investigation remains ongoing.