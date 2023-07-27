Cop Accused of Trying to Secretly Film Underage Girl in Bathroom Had Previously Searched ‘Spycams’ and ‘Teen Sex’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Cop Accused of Trying to Secretly Film Underage Girl in Bathroom Had Previously Searched ‘Spycams’ and ‘Teen Sex’

The Madison Police Department arrested Kyle J. Davis, a 37-year-old Vevay police officer

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kyle J. Davis, 37, was arrested and charged with child exploitation and attempted voyeurism after an underage girl accused him of attempting to record her using the bathroom.City of Madison Police Department/Facebook

An Indiana police officer has been charged with child exploitation and attempted voyeurism after being accused of attempting to record an underage girl in the bathroom.

The Madison Police Department arrested Kyle J. Davis, a 37-year-old Vevay police officer, on Tuesday on two felony charges following a "months-long investigation," according to a Facebook post by the police department.

Court documents allege that a girl told police that Davis, a family friend, had attempted to record her using the bathroom while she was at his house for a birthday party, as reported by WCPO. On her way to use the bathroom, the girl was intercepted by Davis who said he needed to go first.

After he came out, the girl entered and discovered a phone concealed by clothing and pointed at the toilet. She picked up the phone and saw that it was recording.

Read More

Initially, Davis told police that the girl had not been at his house, but later admitted that the girl had been at his home "numerous times" to babysit his children, adding that he had simply forgotten. He suggested to the officers that his child might have been the one trying to record her.

Detectives found that Davis had searched phrases like "spycams," "teen sex," and "voyeurism," on his phone. Additionally, he had two photos of prepubescent girls saved on his device.

Davis is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. The investigation remains ongoing.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.