Convictions Overturned for Wealthy Parents in College Admissions Scandal

A federal appeals court overturned the fraud convictions for two parents who had been at the center of a college admissions scandal. Previously, Gamal Abdelaziz and John Wilson were found guilty of paying bribes to get their kids into college but all except one conviction has now been tossed out.
The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston made the decision on Wednesday, dismissing all charges against Abdelaziz and overturning charges against Wilson except for filing a false tax return.
The two fathers were a part of the infamous “Operation Varsity Blues” scandal, which involved parents working with California admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer to get their kids into elite colleges and universities through the use of bribery, rigging entrance exams, and lying about athletic achievements.
Abdelaziz and Wilson had been found guilty by a jury in 2021 and were sentenced to 12 and 15 months in prison, respectively. However, that ruling was reversed by a 3-0 decision from the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
- Parent vs. parent: A fight over admissions rockets from Zoom to Twitter to criminal court
- 13-Year-Old College Student with 4 Degrees Makes History
- For Many Students, May Is All About Getting Off College Waiting Lists
- The biggest company in cheerleading says it built the sport. Cheer parents say it built a monopoly.
- School suspensions affect kids for years afterwards. Black children get the worst of it.
Circuit Judge Sandra Lynch wrote that the reversal should not be "taken as approval of the defendants' conduct" but said the government failed to provide evidence of "overarching conspiracy among Singer and his clients."
The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, which was responsible for prosecuting the defendants, said it would review the decision before deciding on its next steps.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews