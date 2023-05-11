The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Convictions Overturned for Wealthy Parents in College Admissions Scandal

    The two dads were part of the infamous “Operation Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal.

    Blake Harper
    David Talukdar / Getty Images

    A federal appeals court overturned the fraud convictions for two parents who had been at the center of a college admissions scandal. Previously, Gamal Abdelaziz and John Wilson were found guilty of paying bribes to get their kids into college but all except one conviction has now been tossed out.

    The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston made the decision on Wednesday, dismissing all charges against Abdelaziz and overturning charges against Wilson except for filing a false tax return.

    The two fathers were a part of the infamous “Operation Varsity Blues” scandal, which involved parents working with California admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer to get their kids into elite colleges and universities through the use of bribery, rigging entrance exams, and lying about athletic achievements.

    Abdelaziz and Wilson had been found guilty by a jury in 2021 and were sentenced to 12 and 15 months in prison, respectively. However, that ruling was reversed by a 3-0 decision from the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

    Circuit Judge Sandra Lynch wrote that the reversal should not be "taken as approval of the defendants' conduct" but said the government failed to provide evidence of "overarching conspiracy among Singer and his clients."

    The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, which was responsible for prosecuting the defendants, said it would review the decision before deciding on its next steps.

