Convicted Ponzi Schemer Freed by Donald Trump Hit With New Fraud Charges

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced charges against six individuals linked to a multi-million dollar Ponzi-like scheme on Thursday.
One of the six, Eliyahu Weinstein, had already been charged in connection with a different Ponzi scheme, but was later pardoned by then-President Donald Trump.
Weinstein, a resident of Lakewood, New Jersey, is a twice-convicted felon. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering in 2013 for his role in a real estate Ponzi scheme that caused $200 million in losses. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering charges related to a $6.7 million fraudulent securities offering. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison for his charges from both schemes.
Trump commuted Weinstein's sentence in 2021. Weinstein has now been found orchestrating a fraudulent scheme involving raising investments for deals to purchase, distribute, and sell in-demand healthcare products. This scheme was named Optimus Investments Inc. The SEC alleges that Weinstein and two others began raising money in 2021 without disclosing his identity and criminal history to investors.
- Trump Hit With New Criminal Charges in Federal Documents Case
- Cow Manure Ponzi Scheme Con Man Sentenced for $9 Million Fraud
- Donald Trump Has Company When It Comes to Former Leaders Facing Charges
- Fox News’ Jesse Watters Says Trump’s 2020 Election Fraud Claims ‘Just Politics’
- CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Spars With Trump Lawyer Hours After New Indictment: ‘It Matters if There Was Actually Fraud’
The other men charged in connection with the scheme are Aryeh L. Bromberg, Joel L. Wittels, Richard M. Curry, Christopher J. Anderson, and Alaa Mohamed Hattab. By April 2022, when the deals were not yielding the desired profits, Weinstein, Bromberg, Wittels, Curry, and Anderson began fraudulently using funds from new investors to pay older ones. They falsely claimed these payments were investment returns.
The SEC alleges that the scheme raised at least $38 million from at least 150 investors. The agency filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc