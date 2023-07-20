Convicted Ponzi Schemer Freed by Donald Trump Hit With New Fraud Charges

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced charges against six individuals linked to a multi-million dollar Ponzi-like scheme on Thursday.

One of the six, Eliyahu Weinstein, had already been charged in connection with a different Ponzi scheme, but was later pardoned by then-President Donald Trump.

Weinstein, a resident of Lakewood, New Jersey, is a twice-convicted felon. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering in 2013 for his role in a real estate Ponzi scheme that caused $200 million in losses. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering charges related to a $6.7 million fraudulent securities offering. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison for his charges from both schemes.

Trump commuted Weinstein's sentence in 2021. Weinstein has now been found orchestrating a fraudulent scheme involving raising investments for deals to purchase, distribute, and sell in-demand healthcare products. This scheme was named Optimus Investments Inc. The SEC alleges that Weinstein and two others began raising money in 2021 without disclosing his identity and criminal history to investors.

The other men charged in connection with the scheme are Aryeh L. Bromberg, Joel L. Wittels, Richard M. Curry, Christopher J. Anderson, and Alaa Mohamed Hattab. By April 2022, when the deals were not yielding the desired profits, Weinstein, Bromberg, Wittels, Curry, and Anderson began fraudulently using funds from new investors to pay older ones. They falsely claimed these payments were investment returns.

The SEC alleges that the scheme raised at least $38 million from at least 150 investors. The agency filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.