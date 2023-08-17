Convicted Felon Accused of Drunkenly Killing Bear

A man who has a history with the law ended up behind bars again after deputies accused him of shooting a bear in a drunken stupor.
A woman in Forsyth County, Georgia, called the sheriff’s office after she heard three gunshots outside the house on the evening of July 19, local station WSB-TV reported. She told deputies she looked outside the window to see a bear running uphill and into the woods before it collapsed and curled into a ball after she heard another gunshot.
The responding deputy walked into the woods and confirmed the bear had indeed died, according to the report reviewed by WSB-TV. Neighbors told officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources that the bear was shot and had not been a direct threat to anyone.
One neighbor, however, disagreed.
According to the report, Billy Cowart told the deputy he encountered the bear in his front yard while he was tending to his chickens and felt threatened by the creature. He said he ran inside to grab his rifle as the bear ran into the woods and came back outside to shoot the bear.
Cowart’s face was reportedly sluggish while explaining the story to the law official and the man was slurring his words, the responding deputy noted in the report. He admitted he may have had a beer while mowing the lawn, the outlet reported.
The deputy received the man’s criminal history, which noted he was a convicted felon, and arrested him. Cowart was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm while under the influence and reckless conduct.
While he was being taken to jail, Cowart reportedly began to make expletive statements and said he would shoot the bear again.
He was also given a citation by the DNR for taking bear out of season without a permit,” according to the report.
