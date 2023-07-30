Convicted Child Killer Set to be Executed After Stay is Lifted - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Convicted Child Killer Set to be Executed After Stay is Lifted

Missouri is one of just five states that has carried out executions this year

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Missouri man is scheduled to be executed on August 1, more than 20 years after he murdered a six-year-old girl. 

Johnny Johnson, 45, was sentenced to the death penalty in 2005, after he was convicted of murdering six-year-old Casey Williamson, in 2002. 

Johnson was friends with Casey’s mother, Angie Wideman, who had allowed him to stay the night in their home, after a party. The following morning, Johnson lured Casey out of the house, attempted to sexually assault her and then murdered her, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. 

Johnson’s lawyers had sought a stay of execution, arguing that Johnson’s schizophrenia made him legally incompetent and incapable of understanding the link between his crime and the associated punishments. 

Read More
Johnny Johnson is shown in a police photo taken July 26, 2002 in Valley Park, Missouri.
Johnny Johnson is shown in a police photo taken July 26, 2002 in Valley Park, Missouri.Valley Park Police Department/Getty Images

His lawyers also noted that Johnson was delusional and believed that the devil would use his death as a tool for the apocalypse, according to the Associated Press.

The state, in turn, argued that Johnson’s mental health issues were manageable with medication. In a six-to-one decision, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled to lift the stay. 

If Missouri’s Republican Governor Mike Parson does not grant Johnson clemency, he will be the fourth person executed in the state this year. 

Missouri is one of just five states that has carried out executions this year. Of the other four states – Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma and Texas – only Texas has executed more people.  

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.