Convicted Child Killer Set to be Executed After Stay is Lifted
Missouri is one of just five states that has carried out executions this year
A Missouri man is scheduled to be executed on August 1, more than 20 years after he murdered a six-year-old girl.
Johnny Johnson, 45, was sentenced to the death penalty in 2005, after he was convicted of murdering six-year-old Casey Williamson, in 2002.
Johnson was friends with Casey’s mother, Angie Wideman, who had allowed him to stay the night in their home, after a party. The following morning, Johnson lured Casey out of the house, attempted to sexually assault her and then murdered her, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Johnson’s lawyers had sought a stay of execution, arguing that Johnson’s schizophrenia made him legally incompetent and incapable of understanding the link between his crime and the associated punishments.
- Missouri Executes Convicted Child Killer Johnny Johnson By Lethal Injection
- Convicted Child Killer Elbows Attorney in the Face During Court
- Jail Guard Killer Executed in Missouri
- Northwestern Suspends Coach Pat Fitzgerald After Hazing Investigation
- Child Murderer Suspected of Being ‘Serial Killer’ Involved in 12 Deaths After Early Release
His lawyers also noted that Johnson was delusional and believed that the devil would use his death as a tool for the apocalypse, according to the Associated Press.
The state, in turn, argued that Johnson’s mental health issues were manageable with medication. In a six-to-one decision, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled to lift the stay.
If Missouri’s Republican Governor Mike Parson does not grant Johnson clemency, he will be the fourth person executed in the state this year.
Missouri is one of just five states that has carried out executions this year. Of the other four states – Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma and Texas – only Texas has executed more people.
