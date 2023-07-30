Convicted Child Killer Set to be Executed After Stay is Lifted

A Missouri man is scheduled to be executed on August 1, more than 20 years after he murdered a six-year-old girl.

Johnny Johnson, 45, was sentenced to the death penalty in 2005, after he was convicted of murdering six-year-old Casey Williamson, in 2002.

Johnson was friends with Casey’s mother, Angie Wideman, who had allowed him to stay the night in their home, after a party. The following morning, Johnson lured Casey out of the house, attempted to sexually assault her and then murdered her, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Johnson’s lawyers had sought a stay of execution, arguing that Johnson’s schizophrenia made him legally incompetent and incapable of understanding the link between his crime and the associated punishments.

Johnny Johnson is shown in a police photo taken July 26, 2002 in Valley Park, Missouri. Valley Park Police Department/Getty Images

His lawyers also noted that Johnson was delusional and believed that the devil would use his death as a tool for the apocalypse, according to the Associated Press.

The state, in turn, argued that Johnson’s mental health issues were manageable with medication. In a six-to-one decision, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled to lift the stay.

If Missouri’s Republican Governor Mike Parson does not grant Johnson clemency, he will be the fourth person executed in the state this year.

Missouri is one of just five states that has carried out executions this year. Of the other four states – Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma and Texas – only Texas has executed more people.