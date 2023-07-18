‘Controlled Burn’ Destroys Idaho Home, Several Cars: ‘It Got out of Control’
The fire happened on the same day that a long term burn ban was put into effect
A house in Idaho was destroyed during a so-called "controlled burn" on a day when setting fires was banned in the area.
A homeowner was burning weeds in a barrel on Saturday afternoon in Bannock County, when embers blew out of the container and ignited the surrounding area.
Despite the homeowner's efforts to extinguish the blaze with a hose, the fire soon spread and destroyed the house and five cars, according to East Idaho News.
Although they were unable to save the home or vehicles, firefighters succeeded in extinguishing the fire in less than an hour.
- Nova Scotia Residents Rescue Pets, Feed Firefighters as Wildfires Burn Out of Control
- Fireworks in a World of Out-of-Control Risk
- Anti-Government Activist Ammon Bundy Must Pay Millions in Idaho Hospital’s Defamation Suit
- Texas Wildfire Destroys 5 Homes, With Several More Threatened as Crews Work to Contain Blaze
- Controlled Forest Fire May Have Unintentionally Killed 1,000-Year-Old Sequoias
The local fire department cautioned people in the area that recent weather would make fires more difficult to manage.
"The fire got out of her control," said Brian Curtis, Bannock County Fire District chief, according to the outlet.
The fire occurred on the same day that a long-term burn ban was put into effect to lessen the risk of wildfires in the area.
"The wet spring has increased light fuels in our area. These light fuels can increase fire danger and fast fire growth as they dry out," said Fire Marshal Nick Christensen in a statement on Saturday.
"We appreciate people being cautious with fire and complying with the burn ban."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News