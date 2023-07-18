‘Controlled Burn’ Destroys Idaho Home, Several Cars: ‘It Got out of Control’

A house in Idaho was destroyed during a so-called "controlled burn" on a day when setting fires was banned in the area.

A homeowner was burning weeds in a barrel on Saturday afternoon in Bannock County, when embers blew out of the container and ignited the surrounding area.

Despite the homeowner's efforts to extinguish the blaze with a hose, the fire soon spread and destroyed the house and five cars, according to East Idaho News.

Although they were unable to save the home or vehicles, firefighters succeeded in extinguishing the fire in less than an hour.

Getty Images

The local fire department cautioned people in the area that recent weather would make fires more difficult to manage.

"The fire got out of her control," said Brian Curtis, Bannock County Fire District chief, according to the outlet.

The fire occurred on the same day that a long-term burn ban was put into effect to lessen the risk of wildfires in the area.

"The wet spring has increased light fuels in our area. These light fuels can increase fire danger and fast fire growth as they dry out," said Fire Marshal Nick Christensen in a statement on Saturday.

"We appreciate people being cautious with fire and complying with the burn ban."