Contestant Who Said He Regretted Marrying His Wife on ‘Family Feud’ Sentenced to Life for Her Murder

An Illinois man who joked that he regretted marrying his wife as a contestant on Family Feud was sentenced to life in prison for killing her earlier this year.

Timothy Bliefnick was found guilty in May of first-degree murder and home invasion in the fatal shooting of his estranged wife at her home in Quincy on Feb. 23.

Judge Robert Adrian meted out the life sentence to Bliefnick on Friday.

“Mr. Bliefnick, you researched this murder, you planned this murder, you practiced this murder," the judge told Bliefnick, according to WGEM Quincy. "You broke into her house and you shot her one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 times."

“Some of those shots were fired while she was laying on the ground and you did all of that while your children were upstairs at your house, laying snug in their beds," Adrian said.

Bliefnick was arrested in Rebecca Bliefnick's murder on March 13.

They had been married for 14 years and had three children — boys 5, 10 and 12.

Rebecca Bliefnick's mother addressed her daughter's killer in court.

“You replaced their mother’s love with emotional scars and trauma,” Bernie Postle said, the station reported.

A judge sentenced Timothy Bliefnick to life in prison for killing his estranged wife. Quincy Police Department

Brother-in-law Brett Reilly also talked about the trauma Timothy Bliefnick's actions left on their sons.

“Did you think about 12-year-old Deacon as you broke through his window?” Reilly asked. “Did you think about 10-year-old Grayson as you charged down his hallway, chasing his defenseless mommy en route to slaughter his entire world?”

Timothy Bliefnick and members of his family appeared on Family Feud that aired in 2020.

It had been taped in 2019.

"What's your biggest mistake you made at your wedding?" host Steve Harvey asked Timothy Bliefnick.

"Honey, I love you, but, ‘said I do,'" he answered, adding: "Not my mistake, not my mistake — I love my wife. I'm gonna get in trouble for that, aren't I?"

Timothy Bliefnick filed for divorce in January 2021.