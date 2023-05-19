Contaminated Eye Drops Linked to Multiple Deaths, Blindness

An outbreak of a drug-resistant strain of bacteria linked to contaminated eyedrops has grown to 81 cases with four reported deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Cases of the bacterial strain, called Pseudomonas aeruginosa, heave steadily increased in recent months and has been linked to three products produced by Indian manufacturer, Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited: EzriCare Artificial Tears, Delsam Pharma Artificial Tears, and Delsam Pharma Artificial Ointment.



The CDC advised patients to stop using the products in February after the contamination was discovered. The company also voluntarily recalled the products.

“Testing of unopened bottles of EzriCare Artificial Tears by FDA identified bacterial contamination; further characterization of the contaminants is ongoing,” the CDC said.

14 patients have lost vision from the eyedrops, and an additional four have had their eyeball surgically removed, the CDC reported.

The bacteria had never been reported in the United States prior to this outbreak, the agency said. The outbreak is associated with multiple types of infections, including eye infections.

Shortly after the outbreak was discovered, the Food and Drug Administration conducted a site check of the manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, India and found unsterile conditions.

Inspection records show that Global Pharma’s site had inadequate sterilization processes, dirty equipment, and deficiencies in producing “aseptic conditions" among other issues.

"You used a manufacturing process that lacked assurance of product sterility," the FDA said in the report.