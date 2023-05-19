The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Contaminated Eye Drops Linked to Multiple Deaths, Blindness

    The bacteria had never been reported in the United States prior to this outbreak.

    Published |Updated
    Safia Samee Ali
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    An outbreak of a drug-resistant strain of bacteria linked to contaminated eyedrops has grown to 81 cases with four reported deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. 

    Cases of the bacterial strain, called Pseudomonas aeruginosa, heave steadily increased in recent months and has been linked to three products produced by Indian manufacturer, Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited: EzriCare Artificial Tears, Delsam Pharma Artificial Tears, and Delsam Pharma Artificial Ointment. 

    The CDC advised patients to stop using the products in February after the contamination was discovered. The company also voluntarily recalled the products. 

    “Testing of unopened bottles of EzriCare Artificial Tears by FDA identified bacterial contamination; further characterization of the contaminants is ongoing,” the CDC said. 

    14 patients have lost vision from the eyedrops, and an additional four have had their eyeball surgically removed, the CDC reported.

    Read More

    The bacteria had never been reported in the United States prior to this outbreak, the agency said. The outbreak is associated with multiple types of infections, including eye infections. 

    Shortly after the outbreak was discovered, the Food and Drug Administration conducted a site check of the manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, India and found unsterile conditions. 

    Inspection records show that Global Pharma’s site had inadequate sterilization processes, dirty equipment, and deficiencies in producing “aseptic conditions" among other issues.

    "You used a manufacturing process that lacked assurance of product sterility," the FDA said in the report. 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.