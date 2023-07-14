Consumer Sentiment Soars as Inflation Retreats - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
Consumer sentiment rose in July as consumers breathed easier about inflation.Getty Images

Consumer sentiment jumped 13% in July, hitting a high not reached since September 2021, as inflation recedes and the labor market remains strong.

The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index for July rose to 72.6% from 64.4% in June. The economic outlook for the year ahead surged 33.4% over last month, with long-run expectations rising 46.7%. 

"The sharp rise in sentiment was largely attributable to the continued slowdown in inflation along with stability in labor markets," the university's report said.

Read More

The trend was also apparent in the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for June, which rose to 109.7, up from 102.5 in May. The index measures consumer attitudes and plans on spending, vacations as well as their expectations for inflation, the stock market and interest rates.

A steady drop in inflation is raising consumers' moods. Inflation is now at 3%, according to the latest reading on the Consumer Price Index, down substantially from its peak of 9.1% in June 2022.

Expectations for inflation in the year ahead were higher than where the CPI is currently trending, ticking up from 3.3% in June to 3.4% in July. Long-run inflation expectations were also virtually unchanged from June at 3.1%.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.