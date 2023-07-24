Construction Worker Accused of Being on Drugs Was Dying of Heatstroke: Lawsuit

The mother of a Texas construction worker who died of heatstroke filed a lawsuit after her son was accused of being on drugs, alleging that the construction company that employed him didn’t sufficiently protect him while on the job.

Gabriel Infante, 24, was exhibiting signs of heatstroke in June 2022 when a construction foreman accused him of being on drugs and asked his friend to call the police on him.

Gabriel’s mother, Velma Infante, filed the lawsuit last month against B Comm Constructors LLC, saying the company didn’t take into account the hazards of extreme heat conditions.

It was his fifth day on the job that June, and, according to Accuweather, the temperature had reached 102 degrees Fahrenheit in San Antonio, Texas, where Gabriel had been working that day.

Gabriel had been installing fiber-optic cables when he started to show signs of heat stress such as “confusion, dizziness, altered mental status, and loss of consciousness,” the lawsuit, filed in Bexar County, Texas, says.

He fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete.

Gabriel Infante Courtesy Hilliard Law

A foreman told his friend who was working alongside him to call the police. When first responders showed up, the foreman asked them to conduct a drug test, the lawsuit says.

Gabriel was transported to the hospital, where doctors recorded that his body temperature was near 110 degrees. He died a day later, and an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be heatstroke.

The death of her son has haunted Velma for a year.

“It overwhelms me sometimes and I feel lost," Velma, who is seeking $1 million in damages, told NBC News in an interview. "I’m missing a part of me, my little circle isn’t complete anymore.”

The lawsuit accuses the company, in part, of “failing to develop a work/rest cycle based on validated measures of heat stress.”

In a press release, the law firm representing Infante said B Comm Constructors LLC, which did not immediately return The Messenger’s request for comment, prioritized its own business over the health and safety of its workers.

“Workers are not and should not be expendable commodities to be used and abused in this extreme Texas heat with no reasonable protections from the very real dangers of severe injury or death,” said attorney Bob Hilliard.



“No project and no deadline should take precedence over assuring that every worker goes home safely to his family at the end of a day’s work.”