Construction Crews Discover Human Remains at Possible ‘Old Burial Site’ on University of Kentucky’s Campus: ‘We’re Talking About the 1800s’

Skeletal human remains were reportedly discovered at a construction site on the University of Kentucky’s campus in Lexington.

UK Police Chief Joe Monroe confirmed on Friday morning that crews had found the bones at a work site on Scott Street, according to local news stations WKYT and LEX18.

The discoveries led to the halting of work at the construction sites. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn was then called to the scene to investigate.

“This is the fourth time I’ve been called to (this) construction site on the UK campus beside the Reynolds Tobacco Warehouse,” Ginn told LEX18.

Foul play is not suspected. Instead, Ginn says the location is an old burial ground used before Lexington Cemetery was established. He told LEX18 he's not surprised by the discoveries.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to get another call later today,” Ginn told the Lexington news station. “This used to be our city cemetery and there weren’t laws or regulations back then. We’re talking about the 1800s.”

Ginn explains that the bodies had proper burials at the site, but as records were not well kept if kept at all, he will be unable to identify the remains.

Also, the coroner told LEX18 that he discovered some wood fibers and nails at the site, meaning the remains were buried in wood coffins that have apparently since deteriorated.