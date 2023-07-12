‘Constant Fear’: Doctors Sound Alarm About Rising Violence at Work as Patient Kills Tenn. Surgeon

The fatal shooting of a Tennessee orthopedic surgeon by a patient in an exam room Tuesday reflects the alarming trend of violence against healthcare workers.

The killing of Dr. Benjamin Mauck — who specialized in elbow, hand and wrist surgery at the Campbell Clinic in Collierville — "is tragic but not surprising," says Dr. Alex Skog, an Oregon emergency room physician who has been assaulted and threatened, including with a gun, by patients and their family members.

"It doesn't change my level of fear going into work every day," Skog tells The Messenger. "This is just expected."

Larry Pickens, 29, of Memphis has been identified as a suspect in Mauck's death.

He is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault and has been given a $1.2 million bond, according to police, who said he'd been making threats for weeks before carrying out a "targeted attack" against the surgeon.

Larry Pickens, left, accused of killing Dr. Benjamin Mauck in an exam room. Collierville Police; Courtesy of Campbell Clinic

Becoming the victim of a violent crime "is a constant fear" for medical professionals, says Virginia emergency room physician Todd Parker.

Healthcare workers are five times more likely to experience workplace violence than those in all other industries, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics through 2020.

"Violence in healthcare has always been an issue," Skog says.

"There has been an exponential change in the post-Covid world from where it was," he says. "If it continues on this trajectory, there won't be healthcare providers left to provide the same level of care."

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) vows to "do all we that we can to further prevent these tragedies now and in the future," the group's president said Wednesday.

“We cannot stand by idly as threats of violence against our members and their patients proliferate with little consequence," said AAOS President Kevin J. Bozic, MD, MBA, FAAOS, in a statement, noting that Mauck's death "leaves an irreplaceable void."

"A physician’s office should be a safe haven for physicians, health care teams and patients."

However, Skog, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Oregon chapter, says healthcare remains "the most dangerous profession in the country."

"We are more likely to be assaulted at work" than other professionals, he explains, even "more than law enforcement and corrections officers."

"And," he adds, "I have not seen anything to suggest this will change."

Parker, president of the Virginia ACEP, says that on every shift "we deal with aggressive patients and aggressive families who try to intimidate staff."

"We had a patient that actually stabbed one of our nurses multiple, multiple times," he recalls in a conversation with The Messenger on Wednesday.

That nurse, who suffered organ damage, according to Parker, has since left the profession.

Nearly half the nurses surveyed by the union National Nurses United in April 2022 said they've experienced some form of violence on the job.

That was a 119% increase from the prior year.

The news isn't shocking to registered nurse Whitney Steinike, 31, a seven-year veteran who has been spit on, hit and shoved to the floor while treating patients.

"Unfortunately, I have experienced workplace violence since day one of being a nurse," says Steinike, who started work last year at the adolescent psychiatric unit at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas.

A patient once threatened to follow her home, she says, and "slice me up."

Studies show that the highest areas of violence most commonly occur in emergency departments, which must accept all patients, and in psychiatric areas.

The vast majority of the patients who assault healthcare workers — mental health issues, drugs and alcohol often play a role, according to a 2022 survey — don't face charges, adds Skog.

"They can just show up the next day to another emergency department or the same one and have recurrent episodes of violence," he says.

Oftentimes, doctors and nurses are forced to handle violence at their places of work, according to Parker.

"What we see more often than not is police say, 'Well, this is really stressful for the patients and they're in the hospital,' " he explains.



"It's almost like anything that happens in a healthcare setting is excused. We're scared to work here."

"I can't think of any other setting that is doing what many hospitals do," he continues, "where workplace violence is tolerated."