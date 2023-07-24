Conservative School Board Backs Down in Fight With Gavin Newsom over Gay Rights Curriculum
'Demagogues who whitewash history, censor books, and perpetuate prejudice never succeed,' Newsom said
A conservative school board in southern California has backed down from its opposition to teaching the history of LGBTQ rights in its curriculum after publicly feuding with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and state education officials.
The Temecula Valley Unified School District board voted Friday to approve the “California’s Cultural Contributions” textbook, which was previously approved by the California Board of Education for grades one through five.
Three far-right members of the district’s five-member board had voted in May to reject the use of the textbook over optional supplementary reading that included just aa half-page biography of Harvey Milk. The San Francisco supervisor and gay-rights activist was the first openly gay man elected to public office in the state, and was assassinated along with city Mayor George Moscone in 1978.
Two of the board’s members had baselessly claimed Milk was a pedophile.
- Gavin Newsom Threatens to Buy Banned Textbooks and Distribute Them to Students
- California Governor Spars With School Board Over Harvey Milk Comments as Book Ban Fight Heats Up
- California School District Fined $1.5 Million for Rejecting Textbook with References to Harvey Milk
- DeSantis Accepts Fox News Debate Challenge From California Gov. Gavin Newsom
Friday’s vote followed nine hours of debate and discussion among board members.
In a statement earlier this month, Newsom called the members of the school board who voted against the textbook “radicalized zealots” and vowed to purchase the textbooks and directly deliver them to the district’s schools.
Newsom also said the state would fine the Temecula school district $1.5 million under a state law that punishes districts that fail to “provide adequate instructional activities” — and would send the district the bill for the textbooks.
“Fortunately, now students will receive the basic materials needed to learn,” Newsom said Friday in a statement following the board’s approval of the textbook.
“But this vote lays bare the true motives of those who opposed this curriculum,” he continued.
“This has never been about parents’ rights. It’s not even about Harvey Milk — who appears nowhere in the textbook students receive. This is about extremists’ desire to control information and censor the materials used to teach our children," Newsom noted.
Newsom and state Attorney General Rob Bonta announced in June that the state’s Department of Justice opened a civil rights investigation into the district’s conduct.
Newsom indicated Friday that the state would proceed with the inquiry even after the vote.
“Demagogues who whitewash history, censor books, and perpetuate prejudice never succeed,” he said. “Hate doesn’t belong in our classrooms and because of the board majority’s antics, Temecula has a civil rights investigation to answer for.”
Temecula’s public school students are set to return from summer break in August.
