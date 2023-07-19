Conservative Republican’s Senate Campaign Launch Interrupted by Pornographic Parody Song

A campaign launch call to supporters of a Republican senate hopeful was overshadowed by a sexually explicit parody song that played as entrance music on Monday, the New York Post first reported.

When Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose was unmuted by his staff to make the announcement that he would be entering Ohio’s hotly contested Senate race to unseat Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, sexually graphic lyrics flooded the call.

The song “The Loophole” by the parody band Garfunkel and Oates blasted over the phone. The lyrics suggest practicing sodomy as “loophole” around the Bible’s prohibition against premarital sex.

A campaign staff member interrupted the song after about one minute and apologized for “mild technical difficulties,” according to a recording of the audio obtained by the Post.

The call was placed on hold as campaign staff and LaRose tried to sort out how to mute the callers and cease further interruptions.

LaRose, a conservative pro-life candidate, attempted to continue his announcement after about 40 seconds, but was again interrupted by the graphic lyrics around 20 seconds later.

​​“You guys are the beating heart of the Republican Party and the conservative movement in the state of Ohio,” LaRose said while the explicit song played in the background. “And so I just wanted to make sure that you heard directly for me that I’m proud to announce today that I’m running for the United States Senate.”

LaRose’s campaign spokesperson Ben Kindel told the outlet that they suspected the culprit behind the musical intrusion was a supporter of one of the candidate’s rivals who snuck into the semi-private call.

“We don’t really know [how the interruption happened]. It really could have been anything. It was really just a minor thing at the beginning, and Secretary LaRose went on to talk to his outpouring of supporters,” Kindel said.

The GOP front-runner in the Senate race was able to continue the call with no more interruptions, according to the outlet.

“I’ve been really concerned about the direction of our country. It’s pretty clear that Biden and Brown are taking our country, a fundamentally dangerous direction. And we need to turn the tide,” the Catholic politician said on the call. “It’s everything from this woke ideology that’s coming between parents and their children.

LaRose is the third candidate to announce intent to unseat Brown, joining car dealership owner Bernie Moreno and state Sen. Matt Dolan in the race.