Conservative Kids Education Platform Approved in Florida Features Frederick Douglas Calling Slavery a ‘Compromise’

The company's CEO claims additional states are signing up

Jenna Sundel
Frederick Douglass. Getty Images

The Florida Department of Education recently approved conservative education platform PragerU for use in classrooms this year, despite pushback from critics. Now, a video by the platform is going viral for featuring notable abolitionist Frederick Douglas calling slavery a "compromise" that was necessary to unite the 13 colonies.

"They're literally teaching white kids revisionist history to protect their feelings," Oscar-winning director Travon Free wrote in a quote retweet of the video.

One advocate called the video "a reason for outrage" while another called it an, "extremely disrespectful and inaccurate representation of Mr. Douglass' sentiment surrounding the institution of slavery."

Frederick Douglas escaped slavery to become a legendary abolitionist and reformer, meeting with President Abraham Lincoln to call for the freedom and voting rights of Black people in America. Douglas famously gave the speech "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July" calling out the founding father's hypocrisy in their declaration of independence.

PragerU was founded in 2009 by Allen Estrin and conservative radio talk show host Dennis Prager. Their website states that the company "offers a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education."

CEO Marissa Streit announced that the company, which offers "educational entertainment" videos and "turnkey curriculum," is now approved for use in Florida schools.

"The state of Florida just announced that we are now becoming an official vendor. This means that if you are a teacher in Florida, you cannot be fired for using PragerU content," she stated in a video announcement.

She claimed that additional states are signing up, but no other states have named the company as one of their approved vendors yet.

Another video by PragerU Kids called "How To Be a Rational Patriot" claims that American ideals stem from "Judeo-Christian values" and that people who do not appreciate their country can become "arrogant or ungrateful." A video called "How To Embrace Your Femininity" encourages women to "embrace the idea of being a wife or a mother."

According to The Hill, none of PragerU's materials are required content.

“The Florida Department of Education reviewed PragerU Kids and determined the material aligns to Florida’s revised civics and government standards. PragerU Kids is no different than many other resources, which can be used as supplemental materials in Florida schools at district discretion,” a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Education told the outlet. 

Critics such as Chris Curran, director of the Education Policy Research Center at the University of Florida, claim that the videos spread misinformation.

“I think, broadly, the videos on the content have been criticized by some for their portrayal of things like race, explanations of differences of poverty levels by race or the history of racism and slavery in the country. I’ve also seen criticisms around issues like climate change,” Curran told The Hill.

