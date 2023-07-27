Conservative Doctor Group Gathers Outside Supreme Court to Call for Investigation Into Fauci

A group of physicians who promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to treat COVID-19 gathered in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday to call for an investigation into Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The group, which calls itself “America’s Frontline Doctors,” gathered for members' inaugural “White Coat Summit” in front of the Supreme Court in 2020 to promote the unproven benefits of hydroxychloroquine and denounce the use of masks in the battle against COVID-19, ABC News reported last year.

This year's White Coat Summit takes aim at Anthony Fauci.

The anti-vaccine group is headed by Simone Gold, a doctor who was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for her participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Physicians gather at the Supreme Court as part of the White Coat Summit. Dr. Simone Gold/X

Gold has been called out by other physicians for spreading false information about COVID, and is facing an accusation filed against her by the Medical Board of California.

Gold claimed the group had 100,000 petition signatures collected in support of an investigation into Fauci’s “misdealings & corruption.” Just under 30 reported doctors joined Gold in front of the Supreme Court, just over half a mile away from the site Gold stormed in 2021, to call for Fauci’s prosecution.

Fauci retired from the NIAID last year, after leading the institute for 28 years and playing an active role in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.