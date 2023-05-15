Conservationists Work to Preserve Children’s Shoes at Auschwitz

Conservationists at Auschwitz are working to preserve thousands of shoes left behind by children who were interned and perished at the concentration camp, where Nazis murdered more than a million people during World War II.
The effort, launched last month, seeks to repair some 8,000 children’s shoes to the condition they were found in when the camp was liberated in 1945.
Workers at the site, now a memorial and museum, are able to preserve about 100 shoes a week and have completed about 400 pairs since the effort began last month.
The children’s shoes are especially heartbreaking and poignant, one conservation specialist working on the project told The Associated Press.
"Children's shoes are the most moving object for me because there is no greater tragedy than the tragedy of children," Miroslaw Maciaszczyk said.
The conservation work often reveals details about people who perished in the camp.
Conservationists found the name Věra Vohryzková on a child’s shoe and were able to trace her story to a Jewish Czech family that was transported from the Theresienstadt ghetto in 1943 with her mother and brother. Her entire family was killed at the camp.
The project is funded by the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation and is expected to cost $492,000.
The project will not be able to preserve the shoes forever, but workers are hoping to maintain them for years to come.
“Our conservation today slows down these processes (of decay), but for how long, it’s hard to say,” Maciaszczyk told The AP.
