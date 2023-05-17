Conor ‘McGregor Forever’: New Netflix Documentary Chronicles UFC Star’s Life

A new Netflix documentary chronicles superstar MMA fighter Conor McGregor's journey to the top of the UFC ladder.

The four-part documentary series, McGregor Forever, which started streaming May 17, is an all-access look at the controversial superstar, along with what brought him to this point.

The 34-year-old native of Ireland became the UFC's biggest star, and the new Netflix doc follows his journey with unparalleled access from 2018-2021, including fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Donald Cerrone and Dustin Poirier.

It's the second documentary built around the MMA megastar, following the 2017 film Notorious, which covered the bruiser's rise to becoming the first dual-weight champion in UFC history and his rivalry with Nate Diaz.

The new series documents his last four flights, three of them defeats, with an episode to dedicated to each.

McGregor Forever, directed by Gotham Chopra and produced by Religion Of Sports, starts in the aftermath of McGregor breaking his leg against Poirier in July 2021.

It then jumps back to 2018 and his bitter rivalry with Nurmagedomov, onto his 2020 return against Donald Cerrone, his January 2021 duel with Poirier, and finally their ill-fated rematch six months later.

The series also gives insight into McGregor the family man, together with his long-time partner Dee Devlin and three children.

In 2016, McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold titles in multiple weight categories simultaneously.

He features in five of the top pay-per-view UFC events in history, and in 2021 Forbes rated him the world's highest-paid athlete at over $150 million in earnings.

What the documentary doesn't include are McGregor's numerous arrests, driving offenses and a 2019 pub incident after which he pleaded guilty to punching a man in Dublin.

Also in 2019, McGregor was arrested in Miami Beach and accused of breaking a man’s phone. The case was dropped, as was a lawsuit after McGregor and the man reached a settlement out of court.

Away from the ring, McGregor has been beset by other legal problems, including two sexual assault allegations against him in Ireland.

Through a publicist, McGregor has denied all accusations of sexual assault, and there are no related mentions in the documentary.