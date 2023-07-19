A Connecticut state trooper has been suspended indefinitely as state officials conduct an ongoing investigation following an audit that revealed tens of thousands of traffic stops included falsified information, according to reports.
The officer, identified in media reports as Christopher Melanson, had been with the state police since 2006 and was assigned to the agency's Traffic Services Unit, according to NBC CT Investigates.
Connecticut State Police would not tell the station if the suspension was linked to the audit.
"Due to the active and ongoing nature of a corresponding Internal Affairs investigation, this is all of the information available for release at this time," the department said in a statement.
Last month, an audit, which ranged from 2014 to 2021, found a "high likelihood" that hundreds of Connecticut's state troopers falsified up to 26,000 traffic tickets.
The months-long review of records was prompted by an internal investigation by Hearst Connecticut Media Group that showed how four state troopers provided false information on their traffic tickets to show more white people receiving citations.
Gov. Ned Lamont urged the public to not rush to judgment, saying that most of the falsified ticketing may have been "inadvertent."
"There's no indication that was purposeful," he said.
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for July 27, per KMTV.
