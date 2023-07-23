Mom Arrested After Allegedly Unattended Toddler Falls From 3rd Floor Apartment Window

A 2-year-old is fighting for his life and his mother is under arrest after the allegedly unattended toddler fell from a third-floor apartment window on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Hartford, Connecticut, around 3:30 p.m. local time., Lt. Aaron Boisvert of Hartford police told reporters.

When officers arrived, they located the unconscious 2-year-old child with severe injuries, who was transported to the hospital and remains in "extremely critical condition," Boisvert said.

The child is not expected to survive, he added. "A very sad situation."

A 2-year-old suffered severe injuries after fell from the third-floor apartment window on Saturday in Hartford, Connecticut. WVIT/Screenshot

"It appears to be a case of negligent," Boisvert said. "There were four other children in the home, all under the age of 12 in very deplorable conditions."

The boy's mom was identified as 34-year-old Tabitha Frank, local station WVIT reported.

Frank was charged with 10 counts of risk of injury to a minor, two counts apiece for each child.

The incident remains under investigation.