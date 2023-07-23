Mom Arrested After Allegedly Unattended Toddler Falls From 3rd Floor Apartment Window - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Mom Arrested After Allegedly Unattended Toddler Falls From 3rd Floor Apartment Window

Several children, all under the age of 12, were living in the unit, described by police as 'deplorable conditions'

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A 2-year-old is fighting for his life and his mother is under arrest after the allegedly unattended toddler fell from a third-floor apartment window on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Hartford, Connecticut, around 3:30 p.m. local time., Lt. Aaron Boisvert of Hartford police told reporters.

When officers arrived, they located the unconscious 2-year-old child with severe injuries, who was transported to the hospital and remains in "extremely critical condition," Boisvert said.

The child is not expected to survive, he added. "A very sad situation."

Read More
Toddler Falls From Window Screengrab
A 2-year-old suffered severe injuries after fell from the third-floor apartment window on Saturday in Hartford, Connecticut.WVIT/Screenshot

"It appears to be a case of negligent," Boisvert said. "There were four other children in the home, all under the age of 12 in very deplorable conditions."

The boy's mom was identified as 34-year-old Tabitha Frank, local station WVIT reported.

Frank was charged with 10 counts of risk of injury to a minor, two counts apiece for each child.

The incident remains under investigation.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.