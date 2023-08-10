Connecticut Man Attempted to Abduct Child, Then Offered to Buy Her, Police Say

A 37-year-old man was arrested by Connecticut police after allegedly reaching into a woman's car to try to kidnap her child — and then asking if she would take money for the kid.

Police in Norwalk confirmed that an intoxicated Jose Domingo was arrested the evening of August 6 on kidnapping and drug possession charges.

"Patrol officers responded to a report of a man that tried to take a child out of a vehicle parked in front of 28 Bouton Street," said a statement from police.

The child's mother told police she had just unbuckled her child's seatbelt when a man she's never met reached in through an open window, and tried taking the child from the backseat.

"The complainant stated that she was able to hold onto the child, preventing the man from taking the child," reads the statement. "The complainant reported that the man then asked if she wanted to sell the child and offered the complainant money."

The woman drove off and called 911 with a description of the suspect.

"Responding officers quickly located a man that matched the given description, who was slurring his words and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance," police allege. "The individual was then identified by the complainant as the man that attempted to take the child."

Domingo was searched and police said they found some cocaine.

Domingo was also charged with risk of injury to a child and breach of peace.

Anyone with information pertinent to this investigation is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at (203) 854-3000.