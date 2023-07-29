Connecticut Latest to Aim for Zero-Emission Cars by 2035

New proposed regulations would aim to stop the sale of gas-powered cars in Connecticut by 2035.

The regulations would require dealerships in the state to sell more zero- or low-emission vehicles (including only passenger cars, SUVS and light trucks) by 2027 until the new mandate would begin on 2035, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The state is also looking to bolster the percentage of electric medium and heavy-duty electric vehicles sold in Connecticut by 2032.

“Connecticut and our neighboring states are taking decisive action to meet our climate pollution reduction targets,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

“Cars and trucks represent the largest air pollution sector in our state and these regulations are moving in coordination with commitments made by vehicle manufacturers to go all in on electrification.”

Rhode Island, Maryland, New Jersey and New Mexico have all recently announced similar plans to adopt the new standards. Massachusetts, New York and Vermont have all recently finalized adoption of their rules.

“They say, ‘keep your pedal to the metal,' and by that I mean: 'Make sure we have a clear idea that Connecticut is not alone; it’s going to be one of the states where it’s all electric [in] 2023. That makes it easier for us to design and build" vehicles, Lamont said at a press conference earlier this week.

People who drive gas-powered vehicles would not be impacted by the regulations, only vehicle manufacturers.