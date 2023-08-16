Doctor Says He Was Kidnapped After Being Picked Up At NYC Nightclub Linked to 2 Recent Deaths

Police in Connecticut have arrested two New York City men after an emergency room doctor said he was kidnapped outside a Brooklyn nightclub that is already connected to the deaths of two men and held against his will.

The alleged incident that led to the arrests of Anthony E. Benjamin, 43, and Steve Daley, 50, happened late last month.

The 32-year-old physician at Norwalk Hospital told police he was made to withdraw cash from ATMs and cover the costs of a shopping spree, a visit to Benjamin's barbershop and a strip club.

The doctor told police he was only freed after convincing his alleged kidnapper that he had to show up for work, or else his bosses would get suspicious.

Connecticut law enforcement sources confirm to The Messenger that the men were arrested on July 23, outside of Norwalk Hospital — about 45 miles north of New York City. Daley and Benjamin have both been charged with second-degree kidnapping with a firearm, with Benjamin facing an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Sources confirm the details contained in a report from Norwalk-based newspaper The Hour.

The doctor told Norwalk Police he was at the Brooklyn Mirage, a live music club located in an industrialized area of the New York City borough. Two men who'd been at the Mirage were recently found dead nearby — including a Goldman Sachs analyst.

He said he went to see a concert with friends. Afterwards, he entered a cab, intent on catching a ride to his car, parked several blocks away.

When the doctor got into the cab, he realized the backseat was already occupied by another man. The doctor alleges that the cabbie refused to take him to his car, and instead said they were all heading to an after-hours party in Manhattan.

A dispute erupted over the fare once the cab reached the party when Benjamin intervened, the sources said.

This was just the start of the two-day ordeal. Benjamin brought the doctor inside the party, and started acting suspiciously, touching his waist band and telling the doctor he was carrying a gun, according to his statement to police.

Eventually, Benjamin and the doctor returned to Brooklyn in a Lyft ride-hail, and Benjamin got into the doctor's car; the defendant allegedly offered to show the doctor — whose name was not release — around his Bronx neighborhood.

During the drive, Benjamin allegedly bragged about having "put people in body bags before" and talked about past instances where he let "bullets fly," according to police.

Police sources say Benjamin also is accused of threatening the doctor, "stating he was going to kill him, but he would then smile and laugh at him," The Hour reports, citing the incident report.

Along the way, Benjamin allegedly ordered the doctor to stop at ATMs to withdraw money. It is alleged he wanted $20,000, but the alleged victim was only able to take out $1,000. Benjamin allegedly handed the money out to people in his neighborhood.

The doctor told police there was also a shopping spree that included a stop at Foot Locker, a visit to Benjamin's barber shop (where he sat for a quick trim), and, finally, a local strip club, the police source say.

The doctor, who was on-call at the hospital, kept receiving messages to come in, but Benjamin grew angry whenever the doctor talked about having to go to work.

Eventually, the physician convinced Benjamin to take him to work. Benjamin was unable to drive the doctor's stick-shift vehicle and summoned his friend Daley, who drove them all to Norwalk Hospital, according to police.

Once inside, the doctor told security that he was being held against his will, and the hospital was locked down. Norwalk Police raced to the scene and arrested the two men, who were waiting outside in the doctor's car, the sources said.

Benjamin remains held on $1 million bail, while Daley's bail was set at $250,000; Daley was released on a promise to appear.

Both men are due in court for their initial plea hearings on Sept. 19. Information on their attorneys was unavailable.