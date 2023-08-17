Connecticut Doctor Says He Shelled Out $6,000 During Alleged 2-Day Kidnapping by NYC ‘Party Promoter’: Report

An alleged kidnapper forced a Connecticut doctor to spend some $6,000 on forced shopping trips to shoe stores, eateries and a pole-dance fitness school, according to a new report.

The bizarre alleged abduction took Dr. Michael Bautista and suspect Anthony Benjamin on a two-day spending spree through the Bronx last month, the New York Post reported Wednesday, detailing the trip’s stops.

Benjamin, 42, allegedly implied that he had a gun and forced Bautista to spend $1,832 at a fitted cap store, a combined $1,691 at a Foot Locker and a Kids Foot Locker and $1,100 at Foxy Fitness and Pole, a chain of pole-dancing fitness studios, the Post reported, citing anonymous sources.

Benjamin also allegedly compelled the 32-year-old ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon to lay out at a meat market, a juice store and a pizzeria, plus ATMs where they withdrew more than $970 cash, according to the report.

Other stops reportedly detailed in a police report included a barbershop and a strip club.

All told, Bautista was reportedly put on the hook for some $6,170 before he managed to get back to Connecticut and contact police, who arrested Benjamin and alleged accomplice Steve Daley on charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping outside the doctor's hospital.

The alleged abduction began on July 21 when Bautista left the Brooklyn Mirage nightclub and split up from some friends, according to a Norwalk Police Department report cited by the Hour, which first reported the incident.

The club, located in an industrial area of the borough, made headlines earlier this summer after a patron and a rejected would-be patron died shortly after leaving the club in separate incidents. Both John Castic and Karl Clemente were found dead in nearby Newtown Creek. Castic was found to have died by drowning, and Clemente’s death has reportedly been deemed non-suspicious.

Bautista told police that he planned to get a cab back to his own car, which was parked several blocks from the club.

Anthony Benjamin (left) and Steve Daley (right) are accused of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, respectively. Norwalk Police Department (2)

But when he got in the cab, he realized that the backseat was already occupied by another man, who would later introduce himself as Benjamin, or “Tony G’s," a party promoter.

The cabbie allegedly refused to take Bautista back to his car, instead insisting on driving them to an after-hours party in Manhattan.

When they arrived, the driver tried to get Bautista to pay for the ride, but he refused because they didn’t go to his parked car as requested.

Benjamin intervened on Bautista’s behalf, then escorted him into the Manhattan party, according to the Post report. That’s when Benjamin allegedly started touching his waistband and claiming that he was carrying a gun, Bautista told police.

After eventually leaving the party, Bautista and Benjamin got a ride-share back to Bautista’s car in Brooklyn. But Benjamin allegedly refused to let the night end, getting into Bautista’s car and insisting on showing him around his neighborhood in the Bronx, Bautista told police.

During that drive, Benjamin allegedly bragged about having "put people in body bags before" and talked about past instances where he let "bullets fly," according to police.

He also allegedly threatened to kill Bautista, only to then smile and play it off as a joke, Bautista told police.

Allegedly on Benjamin’s orders, they stopped at ATMs along the way to withdraw cash from Bautista’s account. Benjamin allegedly wanted $20,000, but Bautista was only able to withdraw $1,000, the doctor told police.

It was in the Bronx that Benjamin allegedly forced Bautista on a meandering shopping spree that included a stop at a barbershop where Benjamin sat for a trim, Bautista told investigators.

After receiving several messages that he was due for work at Norwalk Hospital, Bautista finally convinced Benjamin to drive him to the hospital on July 23. Unable to drive Bautista’s stick-shift car, Benjamin asked a friend, Daley, to get behind the wheel, Bautista told police.

At the hospital, Bautista alerted security that he was being held captive and the facility was placed on lockdown until police arrived.

Norwalk police arrested Benjamin and Daley, who were still sitting in Bautista’s car. In addition to kidnapping, Benjamin was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Both men are due in Norwalk court for their initial plea hearings on Sept. 19, but sources told the Post that the case could be tried at the federal level due to the allegation of kidnapping across state lines.

It was not immediately clear whether the men had attorneys to comment on their behalf.