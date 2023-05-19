The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Congressman Jamie Raskin Announces He’s Cancer-Free

    Late last year, the Democrat was diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, a serious but curable form of cancer.

    Chris Harris
    After revealing in April his cancer had gone into remission, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) has revealed his doctors have declared him cancer-free.

    In a Twitter post featuring a picture of the politician with Bruce Springsteen bandmate and Sopranos star Steven Van Zandt, Raskin announced the good news.

    "My doctors declared me cancer-free and ready-to-rock," reads the Tweet, "so put on your best bandana and join me and the great @StevieVanZandt for 'Bandanas Across America,' a nationwide Zoom celebration and campaign fundraiser..."

    The event appears to be a fundraiser for his re-election campaign.

    Late last year, the Democrat was diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a serious but curable form of cancer.

    He underwent chemo-immunotherapy as an outpatient at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

    Raskin has yet to officially say he will run for re-election.

    He had said he would take this month to assess and decide.

    Steve Van Zandt and Congressman Jamie Raskin
    Courtesy: Twitter
