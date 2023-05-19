Congressman Jamie Raskin Announces He’s Cancer-Free

After revealing in April his cancer had gone into remission, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) has revealed his doctors have declared him cancer-free.

In a Twitter post featuring a picture of the politician with Bruce Springsteen bandmate and Sopranos star Steven Van Zandt, Raskin announced the good news.

"My doctors declared me cancer-free and ready-to-rock," reads the Tweet, "so put on your best bandana and join me and the great @StevieVanZandt for 'Bandanas Across America,' a nationwide Zoom celebration and campaign fundraiser..."

The event appears to be a fundraiser for his re-election campaign.

Late last year, the Democrat was diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a serious but curable form of cancer.

He underwent chemo-immunotherapy as an outpatient at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Raskin has yet to officially say he will run for re-election.

He had said he would take this month to assess and decide.