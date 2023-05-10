Rep. George Santos Arrested on Federal Charges

Congressman George Santos was arrested Wednesday morning and faces a 13 count federal indictment including wire fraud and unemployment benefit fraud. He could face decades in prison if convicted of all of the charges.

The indictment was unsealed on Wednesday morning.

It says Santos induced supporters to donate to a company under the false pretense that the money would be used to support his campaign. Instead, it says, he used it for personal expenses, including luxury designer clothes and to pay off his credit cards.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said the indictment “seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations.”

“Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself,” Peace said.

Among the charges Santos faces are five counts of wire fraud.

He also faces 3 counts of making illegal money transfers.

One of the counts also accuses him of theft of public money.

Two of the counts are in connection with alleged unemployment benefit fraud in New York while he was running for Congress.

The final two counts accuse him of making false statements on his congressional disclosure forms.

Santos faces up to 20 years per count on the wire fraud charges and lesser amounts on the other charges if convicted.

He was brought into a federal courthouse on Long Island and expected to make an initial court appearance later in the day.

The Long Island Republican was elected to Congress in November. It was reported shortly after the election that his resume was mostly fabricated.

In the months that followed, other claims against him surfaced including one that he allegedly stole money that was raised to help a disabled veteran's service dog. The FBI was reportedly investigating that incident.

Many of his fellow New York Republicans have called on him to resign but Santos has refused and has even announced already that he is going to seek reelection in 2024.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.