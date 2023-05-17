New Congressional Earmarks Effort Revives Old Questions About Federal Spending

Congress brought the controversial practice of earmarks back in early 2021 with a promise that American’ taxpayer dollars would be spent to really benefit their constituents back home.

But just two years later, budget experts and spending watchdogs say many of the same problems that prompted a decade-long moratorium the last time earmarks got banished amid multiple scandals are back again.

Earmark proponents maintain that the total amount of money represents less than 1% of discretionary federal spending for any one fiscal year. They also don’t call them “earmarks.” In the U.S. House, they’ve been dubbed “Community Project Funds” while the Senate’s gone with the name “Congressionally Directed Spending.”

After agreeing to resurrect the program in 2021, lawmakers from both parties have ordered up spending of $9.1 billion on 4,963 projects for the 2022 fiscal year and $15.3 billion for 7,234 projects in 2023.

Federal earmark spending over the last two years pales in comparison to the all-time high of $67.1 billion reached in 2006, according to Congressional Research Service figures.

But to budget hawks and federal spending watchdogs, those new descriptions are still earmarks and they still smack of misuse of government resources.

"Earmarks are the most corrupt, costly and inequitable practice in the history of Congress,” said Thomas Schatz, president of Citizens Against Government Waste.

“Some of them look worse than others,” Schatz said of the earmark projects. “But to us it's about how the money is spent. Because it is done this way, some of these things look pretty silly.”

Although earmarks make up a comparatively small portion of the federal budget, critics say letting Congress members pick pet projects circumvents the normal process for allocating federal funds.

“Waste is waste,” said David Ditch, a senior policy analyst at the conservative Heritage Foundation and a former Senate budget analyst.

Millions for the wealthiest

Budget hawks and taxpayer advocacy groups criticize earmarks because they often send federal money to well-to-do communities. Lawmakers welcome them because they can make constituents — and voters — happy.

Among the most infamous earmarks was the so-called “Bridge to Nowhere,” a $300 million-plus project championed by Alaska’s Rep. Don Young and Sen. Ted Stevens that would have connected Ketchikan, Alaska – population 8,900 – with its airport on a nearby, sparsely populated island. First proposed as part of the Congressional spending package for 2006, the project was delayed amid controversy before it was finally canceled in 2015, and helped bring about the 10-year pause in Congressional earmarks.

Lawmakers have returned to sponsoring multimillion-dollar projects to benefit small handfuls of constituents since the return of earmarks.

Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton, who has represented a swing district since 2018, sponsored a $2 million earmark for a new town hall and police facility serving Middleburg, Virginia’s 669 residents. Put another way, that’s nearly $3,000 in federal spending for each person in the community.

The return of earmarks has also resulted in millions of dollars going to the places that arguably need it the least– America’s wealthiest communities.

Other projects approved for federal earmark spending in 2022 and 2023 include $3 million for museum renovations in wealthy Palo Alto, California, secured by Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo, and $2 million for lighting upgrades in Stamford, Connecticut, sponsored by the state’s two senators. The City of Stamford is providing matching funds for the lighting project.

"It’s a special source of pride to me that after more than a decade of community work, private donations, and the support of the Palo Alto City Council, the Palo Alto Museum renovations will be completed thanks to federal community project funds putting the effort over the top," Eshoo said in a statement to The Messenger.

“While Stamford is not the lowest income locality in Connecticut, it is not wealthy,” a spokesperson for Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said in a statement, noting that the community’s median household income is $99,791. “This is higher than the nationwide average, however, Stamford is also located in a high cost area (Fairfield County).”

In Iowa, Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson delivered $4 million in earmarks to her district for “soy enabled road reconstruction.” The conservative-leaning Heritage Foundation panned the earmark as a “thinly veiled farm subsidy” for Iowa, America’s second-largest producer of soy.

Sending federal money to places where it is not necessarily needed is not just about waste, said Schatz, of Taxpayers Against Government Waste. “It takes money from other places around the country that may be unserved, underserved or not getting the money,” he said.

‘Exactly backwards’

Defenders of the earmark system say it is a sensible way to allocate federal funds.

“My belief is that members of Congress elected from 435 districts around the country know, frankly, better than those who may be in Washington what their districts need,” then-House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said in 2020 as Democratic leaders were revamping the program.

Then-House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) outside the U.S. Capitol in September, 2022. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Among the thousands of projects approved each year are renovations for children’s hospitals, and new equipment for local police and fire departments.

“I think we ought not to lose sight of the good things that are being done,” said Zach Courser, a visiting assistant professor of government at Claremont McKenna College.

Under the new earmarks process, members of the House of Representatives can propose up to 15 projects within their districts for federal funding, submitted through a database to the House Appropriations Committee, which makes spending decisions. The process is similar in the Senate, except that there are no limits on the number of requests any of its 100 members can file.

Federal spending through earmarks is limited to no more than 1 percent of discretionary federal spending. Unlike a decade ago, earmarks can no longer be sent to for-profit organizations, and lawmakers must write a letter certifying that neither they nor their spouse have a financial interest in the project.

The Messenger’s review found the process has skewed partisan. While earmark requests can come from more than one member of Congress, it is relatively rare for members to work across the aisle on an earmark request. There were 433 projects totaling less than $1 billion with sponsors from both major parties, according to figures for the 2023 fiscal year. That data also shows Democrats in the majority on Capitol Hill sponsored 5,175 projects worth $8.6 billion and Republicans sponsored 1,626 projects worth $5.7 billion.

Now, with Republicans controlling the House of Representatives, they have far more say than last year when Democrats dominated all levers of Washington power for determining where specific taxpayer money should be spent. Some Republican lawmakers who had signed a 2021 pledge not to request earmarks are now requesting more than $175 million in earmarks to be funded in the 2024 fiscal year, a review by The Messenger found.

Ditch, of the Heritage Foundation, said this partisan and at times wasteful spending is a predictable result of the return of earmarks.

“Rather than, say, conducting oversight on the massive federal apparatus we have today, they're worrying about things like sidewalk projects, and museum infrastructure,” he said. “It's almost exactly backwards from what federal legislators should be doing.”

