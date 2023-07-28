Congressional Clash Could Defund a Decades-Long Effort to Establish National Latino Museum

Some Republicans lawmakers have taken a step back from their previous effort to defund the Smithsonian's upcoming National Museum of the American Latino and the Molina Family Latino Gallery after meeting with Smithsonian leadership this week.

In 2020, Congress approved legislation to being the process of establishing the national Latino museum as part of the $900 billion Covid-19 relief spending bill. The bill included language agreeing not to portray political ideologies in exhibits and artifacts should reflect the diverse experience of being Latino.

With the museum still in its planning stages, in May of last year, the Smithsonian launched an exhibition in the National Museum of American History called "¡Presente! A Latino History of the United States."

However, shortly after the exhibit was unveiled, conservative Latinos expressed that the exhibit advanced the "classic-oppressor agenda" by uplifting leftist ideology and celebrating LGBTQ Latinos, calling it a "blatant instrumentalization" of Hispanics.

In a House Appropriations Committee meeting this week, Congress approved a Republican bill that would eliminate the federal funding for "planning, designing, or construction" of the museum, calling for the project to be defunded.

"Defunding the museum now may mean that it may be delayed 10 more years," Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said during the hearing.

Co-chairs of the Congressional Hispanic Conference (CHC), Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas met with Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III and his staff on Tuesday to discuss concerns they have over the current exhibit display.

"The current exhibit, which is a precursor for the museum, has an overarching theme that Hispanics are deserters, traitors, and victims of oppression in the U.S.," the lawmakers wrote in a statement.

"Our members share a profound interest in highlighting the remarkable and diverse accomplishments of Hispanic Americans, we were deeply disappointed and offended by the current exhibit."

However, the lawmakers wrote that after their meeting, they feel the Smithsonian has addressed their reservations about the upcoming museum.

"Based on the conversation, the Smithsonian has seriously committed to rectifying its actions. Procedural changes in the review of content and leadership have been made," the lawmakers statement read. "Under these circumstances, the CHC feels reassured we can work together with Congressman Mike Simpson, Chairman of the House Interior and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee, to allow funding to go further for the National Museum of American Latino."

But, Democratic lawmakers have defended the current exhibit. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., who is deputy chair of the CHC, has said that the exhibit reflects the many ranges of the Latino experience and dissent can be patriotic.

“It’s at the very core of democracy,” he said. “To disagree when something is wrong, to right a wrong, is more American perhaps as much as the Constitution of this nation."

Espaillat continued: "And just because we cannot agree, we disagree on one part of it, we’re going to drive a stake through the heart of what could be a major institution for the Latino community? I think that’s flawed and mistaken."

The museum is estimated to cost between $600 million and $800 million with half of the funding from Congress, should they move forward with it, and the half from private investments. The Smithsonian is currently considering two sites for the national Latino museum and by law, as site must be decided by Dec. 27, 2024.