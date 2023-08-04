Congress Members to Walk Blood-Stained Halls of Parkland School Untouched Since 2018 Massacre - The Messenger
Congress Members to Walk Blood-Stained Halls of Parkland School Untouched Since 2018 Massacre

The tour, the first of its kind, will be followed by a live ammunition re-enactment of the shooting as part of a civil case

Published |Updated
Carlo Versano
When nine members of Congress step foot on the hallowed grounds of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, they will be among the few civilians who have seen the site of one of America’s worst school shootings, which has been left virtually untouched since Valentine’s Day 2018, when a former student opened fire, killing 17 people in a massacre that galvanized the country’s gun-control movement. 

The three-story school in Parkland, Florida, has been locked behind a chain-link fence for five years, used as evidence during the penalty phase of the shooter’s trial. He was sentenced last November to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Congressional delegation, which is comprised of three Republicans and six Democrats who make up the House School Safety and Security Caucus, will be the first to tour the site of a mass shooting, according to Florida Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz. He helped organize the trip at the suggestion of Max Schachter, whose 14-year-old son, Alex, died in the massacre.

“When you watch something like this on TV, you're a thousand feet away — they show a picture of the building,” said Moskowitz, who is a Stoneman Douglas graduate.

“You don't see the impact that the shooting had on the families ... or the impact on a community when a school becomes a war zone.”

The delegation will be joined by members of the victims’ families. Upon entering the school, they will find broken glass, blood-stained walls, bullet-pocked hallways, wilted flowers, as well as open laptops and textbooks that were abandoned that day as students fled for their lives.

In one classroom, there is an unfinished chess game that was being played by one of the victims.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida
Members of Congress will tour Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida before it is demolished.RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images

After the tour, the group will go to a nearby hotel to discuss school safety measures, concluding the first part of what will be an active – and emotional – day at the school.

When the tour concludes, ballistics experts will conduct a re-enactment of the massacre with live ammunition, firing up to 139 shots with the same weapon used by the gunman. The bullets will be caught using a safety device.

The re-enactment is part of a civil suit brought by victims’ families against Scot Peterson, the Broward County deputy who is accused of fleeing the scene of the shooting rather than attempting to take down the gunman.

Technicians stationed outside the building will record the sounds of the gunfire, seeking to determine whether Peterson could have known where the shooter was from his location near the entrance.

Peterson has claimed he couldn’t pinpoint the location due to echoes from the gunfire and instead stood next to an adjoining building for 40 minutes making radio calls.

The massacre lasted all of six minutes.

Peterson was acquitted in June of felony child neglect and other criminal charges related to his inaction that day. The civil suit has a lower burden of proof.

When Friday’s re-enactment is finished – it is expected to take several hours – and the delegation and ballistics experts have done their work, the process of demolishing the school will begin.

With Associated Press.

