Computer Scientist Has to Extend Y-Axis on Chart to Show How Hot the Atlantic Ocean Has Become

A former college professor was forced to extend the y-axis on a custom chart he created to track sea surface temperatures in the North Atlantic because this year's warming has spiked so far above any previous daily averages.



"North Atlantic sea surface temperature anomalies are going vertical again," mathematician Eliot Jacobson, who uses his computer science expertise to study climate change, warned in a Tuesday tweet.

Jacobson says that while ocean temperatures have gradually grown warmer over the years, this year's averages are completely outside of the norm.



"What makes this year's graph so remarkable is just the magnitude of the jump from anything that's happened before," Jacobson told The Messenger. "[It] just flies off the page as so completely out of any expectation for a gradual warming that is just shocking to see."



Jacobson worked for years as a consultant in the gambling industry, where he built mathematical models for games and helped casinos assess risk. He says that experience helps him put this year's spike into perspective.



"It looks like you played the slot machine, and you have astronomical odds of hitting the jackpot, but we're hitting that jackpot day after day after day," he said.



Jacobson said ocean temperatures have a cascading effect on the rest of the environment: In previous years, the ocean — a massive, cool body of water — helped regulate the earth's surface temperatures and prevent them from becoming too extreme.



Without that moderating force, heat waves this year have spread across the globe with unprecedented intensity, resulting in some of the hottest days ever recorded. Warmer ocean temperatures can also kill sea life, bleach coral, and fuel larger hurricanes.



Surface temperatures off the coast of Florida's Virginia Key set a new record over the weekend, reaching 92.5 degrees Fahrenheit. Some beachgoers in the state described the water as akin to a "simmering syrup."



To build his model, Jacobson calculated daily surface temperature averages for the 30-year period between 1991 and 2020, using publicly-available data on climatereanalyzer.org. He then went through the years day-by-day to track how each year's daily temperatures between 1982 and 2023 differ from the overall average.



Jacobson is a self-described climate "doomer" — an environmental activist who believes it's too late for humanity to reverse course through green technology alone. He thinks humanity has found itself in the equivalent of hospice care but remains energized by the idea of fostering a world for whatever comes after humans.



Scientists have long used forecasting models to predict how climate change might contribute to extreme weather and surface temperatures.



"But just saying that something is in a model doesn't mean that it isn't an existential threat to everything we know," Jacobson said. "They haven't seen anything like this before — they don't know where this is going."